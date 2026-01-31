FSU athletics budget soars over $200 million for first time in Fiscal Year 2025

Some of the details are murky, but the overall picture is clear: Florida State’s athletics budget is soaring to unprecedented heights as the Seminoles strive to keep up with big-spending programs around the country.

According to financial documents released by FSU on Friday following a public records request from Warchant and other media outlets, the Seminoles’ operating expenses in Fiscal Year 2025 were $208.2 million — a jump from $169.8 million in FY2024.

Just two years earlier, Florida State’s expenses totaled just over $150 million. That’s an increase of over 38 percent (and roughly $58 million) in the span of four years.

Like all universities, Florida State is required to submit a financial report to the NCAA each year that outlines how much money it takes in and doles out, how many scholarships it provides for men’s and women’s sports, and where all of its resources are allocated.

The 94-page document does not drill down into specific line items, but it does provide a snapshot of revenues and expenses for each sport and the athletics department as a whole.

Florida State’s biggest expense, of course, is the football program, and that team saw a huge spike in spending this past year. After spending just over $61 million in Fiscal Year 2024, the Seminoles spent $85.4 million in the most recent report, which ran from July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025.

It’s difficult to determine exactly where that extra money went, but there was a large increase across the athletics department in the category of, “Fundraising, marketing and promotion,” and the lion’s share of that money went to football. In Fiscal Year 2024, Florida State spent just under $1 million in that category, but the Seminoles spent over $21.6 million this past year.

Similarly, men’s basketball saw a jump from just over $225,000 in that area in FY2024 to nearly $5.3 million in FY2025. Across the department, Florida State spent over $34.9 million on that category last year after spending only about $3.3 million one year earlier.

Florida State also reported a major increase in debt service this past year, likely due to the renovations of Doak Campbell Stadium and the construction of a football-only facility. The Seminoles spent $25.7 million on debt, leases, etc., compared to $4.8 million one year earlier.

While FSU’s football expenses rose dramatically, the Seminoles’ revenues for that sport remained relatively flat at just over $90 million each year.

Florida State was able to offset its $208.2 million in athletics expenses with nearly $212 million in revenue in Fiscal Year 2025. So the Seminoles technically reported a surplus of over $3 million for the year, although university officials are quick to point out these reports do not function like a true profit-and-loss statement.

FSU’s revenue total for the year was about $27 million more than the $185 million Florida State reported in FY2024.

Most individual revenue categories saw modest growth during that time period. The Seminoles received about $34 million from the ACC for their media rights, which was up slightly from $32.7 million. They generated $28.52 million in ticket sales, which was a bump from nearly $27 million.

The Seminoles actually saw an increase of over $6 million in football ticket sales to $23.6 million, but that increase was offset by dropoffs in men’s basketball and other programs.

Roughly 25 percent ($55.6 million) of Florida State’s overall revenue came in the form of donor contributions, although that was actually a decrease from $62.3 million the year before.

Another huge chunk of Florida State’s athletics funding, nearly $33.9 million, came from “Direct Institutional Support” from the university. More than $22 million of that was allocated to the athletics department as a whole, while just over $4 million went to football; most other sports received several hundred thousand dollars apiece.

That appeared to be a new development in terms of accounting, as FSU reported just $107,000 in that expense category in Fiscal Year 2024.

The Seminoles spent about $31 million on coaches’ salaries and compensation during this fiscal year after spending $29.6 million one year earlier. They actually saw a decrease of about $5 million in expenses on support staff across the department, from $29.6 million to $24.4 million.

Florida State’s overall expenses are sure to rise again next year since this report did not include the more than $20 million in annual revenue-sharing figures — where universities now directly provide money to players — which went into effect this past summer.

There’s no way to know yet where the Seminoles rank nationally in terms of revenues and expenses — they usually rank somewhere inside the top 15 to 20 schools — but some universities’ reports have been released in recent days.

Southeastern Conference program Missouri announced $191 million in athletics expenses for this most recent year, and $182 million in revenue. The Tigers received $25.7 million in direct institutional support.

Big Ten power Ohio State, which is always among the largest spenders in college athletics, reported expenses of about $320 million, which was up from $295 million the previous year. The Buckeyes field more than 35 sports teams (compared to Florida State’s 20), and they have about twice as many athletes on campus. OSU reported $112 million in direct institutional support.

