FSU Baseball begins road trip with 4-1 win at UNF

FSU Sports Information Release

The No. 8 FSU baseball team began a weeklong, four-game road trip with a 4-1 win at North Florida on Tuesday night in Jacksonville.

The Seminoles (29-11) won their fifth consecutive game behind single runs in four different innings. On the mound, eight pitchers held the Ospreys (23-17) to one run on five hits at Harmon Stadium. That one run came in the sixth, after FSU had already plated one in the third, another in the fifth and one in the sixth. Florida State’s final run was an insurance tally in the eighth.

Redshirt senior first baseman Eli Putnam led the Seminoles with 3 RBIs, while junior third baseman Cal Fisher and junior center fielder Brayden Dowd both had two hits apiece.

On the mound, freshman right-hander Manny Lantigua made his first career start and earned the win, his first. In 2.0 innings, he held UNF to two hits with one strikeout and no walks. Seven relievers followed him and gave up just one hit, in the sixth. That included junior righty Chris Knier, who got the final out and earned his fourth save of 2026.

Florida State is 15-5 all-time against North Florida and 2-2 in Jacksonville. The Seminoles have won four in a row, including both contests this season.

Lantigua pitched a perfect first inning and got three consecutive outs to leave runners on the corners after back-to-back singles opened the inning.

Florida State took a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Senior second baseman Carter McCulley singled with one out and scored on an RBI double down the left-field line by Dowd.

Senior right-hander Gabe Nard relieved Lantigua to start the third and retired the side. He made it six in a row with a perfect fourth. In 2.0 innings, Nard did not allow a baserunner with three strikeouts.

The Seminoles made it 2-0 in the fifth inning. Sophomore shortstop Gabe Fraser led off the inning with an infield single, advanced to third on a double and scored on a groundout. Junior right-hander Cole Stokes struck out the side in the bottom of the frame for his 1.0 inning of work.

An unearned run in the sixth extended the lead to 3-0. Redshirt sophomore right fielder Brody DeLamielleure reached on a throwing error and scored from third on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly.

The Ospreys got a run back in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly of their own. The fly ball to center field came with runners on second and third, and Dowd started a double play to get the runner at second trying to advance to third on the play. Sophomore right-hander Cade O’Leary ended the inning with a strikeout to leave one on.

Senior righty Ben Barrett came out of the bullpen in the seventh and got a flyout to strand two, including the tying run.

FSU pushed the lead back to three at 4-1 in the eighth. DeLamielleure led off with a single and scored from first on a two-out double down the left-field line by Putnam.

Redshirt junior left-hander Kevin Mebil pitched a perfect eighth. Knier faced one batter in the ninth, and it was a strikeout to end the game.

The Seminoles travel to Stanford for an ACC weekend against the Cardinal from April 24-26. The series at Sunken Diamond begins on Friday at 9 p.m. ET, followed by game two on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET. The finale in California is on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

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