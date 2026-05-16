FSU Baseball clobbers rival Miami, 11-1, clinches series win

One night after pulling off a wild and dramatic extra-inning victory, the No. 11 Florida State baseball team needed no such theatrics Friday night against rival Miami.

The Seminoles scored in three of the first four innings to take a 6-1 lead, and they cruised from there to an 11-1 victory that was called due to the run rule in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The win secures a series victory for FSU — the ‘Noles will go for the sweep on Saturday — and it pushes the Seminoles’ record to 38-15 overall and 19-10 in the ACC.

Miami actually jumped out to an early 1-0 lead when left fielder Max Galvin homered in the top of the first inning, but after that it was all Seminoles.

Florida State manufactured three runs in the bottom of the second on three hits and a number of Miami miscues. Hurricanes starting pitcher Lazaro Collera put Gabe Fraser on base with a hit-by-pitch, and Fraser would go to second on a wild pitch. UM later allowed John Stuetzer to reach on a throwing error, and FSU capitalized with RBI singles from Cal Fisher and Brayden Dowd, and a sacrifice fly from Carter McCulley.

Florida State catcher Hunter Carns blasted a solo home run to center field to lead off the bottom of the third, and the Seminoles capitalized on more Miami mistakes — three walks and another hit-by-pitch — to make it 5-1.

The Seminoles tacked on an insurance run in the fourth when Brody DeLamielleure reached on an error, went to third on a single and a sacrifice fly, then scored on a fielder’s choice. And they tacked on five in the bottom of the eighth to end it.

Florida State actually has several opportunities to blow the game open earlier, but the ‘Noles left the bases loaded in the third, fourth and fifth innings. They stranded 14 runners for the night. But with the way FSU’s pitchers were performing, it wouldn’t matter.

Starter Trey Beard only allowed one run in six innings; he struck out eight batters and walked one while surrendering four hits. Reliever Brodie Purcell kept the Hurricanes scoreless in the next two innings, striking out five batters and giving up just one hit and one walk.

Miami’s pitchers, meanwhile, struggled all night. The Hurricanes gave up 10 hits, walked 13, hit three batters and threw two wild pitches.

Florida State will now go for the sweep of the Hurricanes on Saturday at 2 p.m.

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