FSU Baseball continues adding portal pieces to 2027 pitching staff

There’s likely more work to be done, but the Florida State baseball staff continues to add pitching depth from the transfer portal.

The Seminoles have already lured one of the best available starters to Tallahassee in UConn’s Cayden Suchy, who was the Big East Pitcher of the Year. In recent days, they’ve also gotten commitments from Florida Gulf Coast reliever Sebastian Lippman and former Florida/South Carolina reliever Alex Philpot.

On Tuesday, another name was added to that list, and yet another appears to be trending to join the Florida State program as well.

Penn State starting pitcher Isaiah Shayter has committed to Florida State after playing his freshman season with the Nittany Lions. And, to be kind, it was not a stellar freshman season for Shayter in Happy Valley.

The 6-foot-2 right-hander was 2-7 with a 9.43 ERA in 14 starts. He struck out 38 batters in 48 2/3 innings pitched while walking 30 and giving up 78 hits — including 27 extra-base hits. Opposing batters batted .365 against Shayter in his first college season.

Clearly, FSU’s coaches believe the potential of the incoming transfer is better than his first-year production.

As for the other possible commitment? On3’s Pete Nakos wrote on Tuesday that Florida State is very much trending in the right direction to land Cal starting pitcher Otto Espinoza.

The right-hander had an impressive freshman season for the Bears in 2026. He appeared in 15 games, with six starts, and struck out 49 batters in 46 1/3 innings pitched. He walked 27 but only gave up 12 extra-base hits all year.

If you take away his relief performance against Georgia Tech, during which he allowed five earned runs while recording just one out, Espinoza’s ERA would have been 2.74 for the season.

Like Shayter, he would also come to Florida State as a true sophomore. No official announcement has been made yet.

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