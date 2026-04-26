FSU Baseball falls in extra innings at Stanford; Softball clinches series at Ga. Tech

Florida State Sports Information Release

The No. 8 Florida State baseball team lost to Stanford, 8-7, in 11 innings on Saturday at Sunken Diamond in Stanford, Calif.

The Seminoles (29-13, 12-8 ACC) suffered their first extra-inning loss of the season and just their second series defeat of the year. The game featured five lead changes, ending with a single run in the 11th by the Cardinal (20-19, 9-11 ACC).

Stanford took a 2-0 lead in the second, only for FSU to answer with four in the third. However, SU tied it at 4-4 in the bottom of the inning and took a 6-4 lead in the fourth. Again, the Seminoles responded with two in the fifth and one in the seventh to claim a 7-6 advantage. The Cardinal tied it again at 7-7 in the bottom of the seventh before the final run in the 11th.

Redshirt sophomore right fielder Brody DeLamielleure had two hits, two RBI and one run scored. Junior center fielder Chase Williams also had two hits with two runs and an RBI and redshirt senior catcher Nathan Cmeyla drove in two runs on one hit. Sophomore catcher Hunter Carns drove in a run on one hit with two runs scored.

Junior left-handed starter Trey Beard allowed six runs, three earned, on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in 4.0 innings. Junior right-hander John Abraham relieved Beard and gave up one run on two hits with two strikeouts and a walk in 4.0 innings.

Florida State scored seven runs on seven hits with two errors and seven runners left on base. Stanford scored eight runs on 10 hits with two errors and six stranded.

Beard got a pair of strikeouts in the first inning before the Cardinal scored two in the second to take a 2-0 lead on a two-run home run to left.

FSU quickly answered with four runs in the top of the third. Williams got the scoring started with an RBI single, and DeLamielleure then doubled him home from second. Three pitches later, Carns drove in DeLamielleure with a double. A sac fly plated Carns to make it 4-2.

Stanford tied the game at 4-4 with a two-run home run, both runs unearned, in the bottom of the third. An error allowed two runs to score in the fourth to give the Cardinal the lead back at 6-4.

The Seminoles tied the game again at 6-6 the next half inning, in the top of the fifth. With redshirt senior first baseman Eli Putnam on third base and Williams on second, a wild pitch scored Putnam. DeLamielleure then singled in Williams from third.

Abraham came out of the bullpen to start the fifth and faced the minimum with the help of a double play. He followed it with a 1-2-3 sixth.

Both teams scored a run in the seventh. FSU took a 7-6 lead in the top half as Cmeyla drove in Carns with a two-out double down the right-field line. A groundout in the bottom of the frame tied it again at 7-7.

SU was retired in order by Abraham in the eighth. Junior righty Brodie Purcell got the first two outs of the ninth, and redshirt sophomore lefty Payton Manca got the final out to leave the winning run on second.

Two Seminoles walked in the 10th, but a strikeout ended the go-ahead threat. Manca followed with a hitless bottom half to send the game to the 11th.

FSU drew a leadoff walk in the top of the inning, but could not score. In the bottom of the 11th, an infield single and double were followed by a run-scoring single to left to win it, 8-7.

The series finale in California is on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

FSU Softball clinches series at Tech

The No. 13 Florida State softball team (42-7, 17-3) took down Georgia Tech (29-24, 10-13), 4-3, to secure the series on Saturday evening in Atlanta.

The Noles got things going in the first as Jaysoni Beachum singled to center and moved to scoring position on a wild pitch. Anna Hinde delivered with a two-out RBI single to put the Noles up 1-0.

FSU continued to apply the pressure in the second inning as a Shelby McKenzie walk and a Hayley Griggs single to put runners in scoring position for Makenna Sturgis. Sturgis delivered with a double to center to bring home McKenzie. Isa Torres doubled down the left field line to bring home Griggs, and Beachum picked up her second hit of the game to extend the lead to 4-0.

Ashtyn Danley got the start in the circle and threw four scoreless inning and allowed just two hits while striking out three to improve to 10-1 this season.

The Yellow Jackets got back in the game with a three-run homer in the fifth, but Jazzy Francik came in and got the final out in the fifth. The Yellow Jackets got the tying run to third in the sixth inning, but Francik got the strikeout to strand the runner.

Georgia Tech threatened again in the bottom of the seventh as two runners got on, but Francik got a flyout to end the game and earn her second save of the season.

The Noles will be back in action tomorrow for the series finale at 1 p.m.

Of Note

Jaysoni Beachum went 2-for-4 and has now reached base safely in 37 consecutive games which is the fourth-longest streak in FSU history and the longest streak since 2014.

Isa Torres went 1-for-3 with a single and a walk. Torres still leads the country with a .583 batting average.

Jazzy Francik picked up her 10th career save as she went 2.1 innings and didn’t allow a run. Francik’s 10 career saves are the fourth-most in FSU history.

FSU scored one run in the first inning and has now outscored its opponents 66-20 in the first inning. FSU improved to 26-2 when it scores in the first inning.

FSU improved to 74-26 all-time against Georgia Tech.

FSU has won 28 consecutive games against the Yellow Jackets dating back to 2013.

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