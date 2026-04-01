FSU Baseball gets back on track with 6-3 win at Stetson

Noah Sheffield broke open a tie game with a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning, and the Florida State bullpen was dominant down the stretch as the No. 6/7 Seminoles cruised to a 6-3 victory Tuesday night at Stetson.

It marked Florida State’s first win in DeLand since 2017, and it also was the ‘Noles first victory since star first baseman Myles Bailey went down with a season-ending ankle injury this past weekend. FSU improved to 22-6 on the season, while Stetson fell to 12-16.

FSU did not look good at all in an 11-4 loss to Duke on Sunday, in the team’s first game after the Bailey injury, but the Seminoles delivered a pretty complete performance on Tuesday.

Junior left-hander Cooper Whited started on the mound and gave Florida State a solid four innings; he gave up two runs on four hits while striking out four with one walk. Relievers Brodie Purcell, Chris Knier, John Abraham and Gabe Nard combined to allow just one unearned run in the final five innings to preserve the victory.

The Seminoles’ bullpen gave up just two hits for the game, and they recorded 10 strikeouts while issuing three walks. Purcell (2-0) earned the win on the mound with two scoreless innings, and Nard pitched a perfect ninth to record the save, his second on the season.

Offensively, Florida State got a number of contributions. Along with Sheffield’s two-run homer, the Seminoles got two hits apiece from third baseman Cal Fisher and left-fielder Chase Williams, and they finished with eight hits overall. FSU batters struck out 12 times but also received eight free passes — six walks and two hit-by-pitches.

After Sheffield gave the Seminoles a 4-2 lead in the sixth, outfielder Brayden Dowd pushed the advantage to 5-2 with an RBI single in the seventh. Then Fisher scored on a passed ball to put the ‘Noles ahead by four.

Stetson would score one more run in the bottom of the seventh, but that was as close as the Hatters could get.

Next up for Florida State is a road trip to Virginia, beginning Thursday at 5 p.m. in Charlottesville.

Florida State pitcher Brodie Purcell picked up the win Tuesday at Stetson. (Courtesy of FSU Sports Information)

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