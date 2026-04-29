FSU Baseball gets back on track with 9-1 win over USF

It was good to be back home for the Florida State baseball team.

More specifically, the Florida State offense.

After scoring just three runs in two of the three games out in Palo Alto, Calif., last weekend, the No. 14 Seminoles put up a 5-spot in the first inning alone on Wednesday afternoon and rolled to a 9-1 win over visiting South Florida at Dick Howser Stadium.

With the victory, FSU is now 30-14 overall heading into this weekend’s ACC showdown back at Howser against Pitt.

The Seminoles scored five in the first, two more in the fifth and two more in the seventh, and cruised to the midweek victory over the Bulls.

It was that first inning though, coming on the heels of a disappointing sweep at Stanford, that set the tone for the game. With one out, Chase Williams singled to center. Hunter Carns then walked. Nathan Cmeyla walked and Brody DeLamielleure then ripped a two-run single to left.

After a Gabe Fraser strikeout, Eli Putnam followed with a two-out RBI single. And then Putnam and DeLamielleure both scored on an error that allowed Noah Sheffield to reach first.

The five-run outburst was a much-needed jolt for a lineup that struggled mightily against the Cardinal all weekend long.

The Seminoles then scored two more in the fifth on a Cmeyla RBI single and an RBI groundout by Sheffield.

DeLamielleure then launched a solo home run over the scoreboard in left, his fifth round-tripper of the year, to extend the lead in the seventh. A Carter McCulley RBI groundout pushed the advantage to 9-1 heading into the eighth inning.

The nine runs were more than enough for an FSU pitching staff that held the USF bats in check for most of the afternoon. Starter Cooper Whited allowed just one run in four innings of work while striking out four, walking one and allowing three hits. Cade O’Leary and Brodie Purcell followed with back-to-back perfect innings, combining for five strikeouts during that span.

Gabe Nard struck out two in his 1.1 innings of work as the FSU bullpen was exceptional against a USF team that beat Miami 4-2 in a midweek game earlier this month.

All told, the FSU pitching staff recorded 12 strikeouts and allowed just six hits and two walks to the Bulls, who are now 28-16 on the season.

DeLamielleure was the only FSU batter with multiple hits on the day, and he finished with a home run, a double and three RBIs. The only bad news on Wednesday came in the second-to-last at-bat of the game for the Seminoles’ offense.

In the bottom of the eighth, with one out and two strikes, Chase Williams appeared to injure his midsection while fouling off a pitch. He immediately left the game and went back to the clubhouse.

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