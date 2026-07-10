FSU Baseball lands former Cal pitcher Otto Espinoza

The Florida State baseball team took another big step toward solidifying its pitching staff on Friday, landing a commitment from Cal transfer Otto Espinoza.

On3’s Pete Nakos reported earlier this week that Florida State was trending to land the coveted transfer.

The rising sophomore is coming off an impressive freshman season, during which he posted a 3.69 ERA in 46 1/3 innings. The 6-foot, 2-inch right-hander started six games on the mound and appeared in nine others.

Espinoza struck out 49 batters on the season — more than one per inning — but he did have control issues at times, issuing 27 walks and hitting seven batters. Of the 35 hits he gave up, only 12 went for extra bases.

If you take away his relief performance against Georgia Tech, during which he allowed five earned runs while recording just one out, Espinoza’s ERA would have been 2.74 for the season.

The Huntington Beach, Calif., native is the fifth pitcher Florida State has landed out of the transfer portal this offseason.

The star of the group is former UConn ace Cayden Suchy, who was the Big East Pitcher of the Year this past season. The Seminoles also have gotten commitments from Florida Gulf Coast reliever Sebastian Lippman, former Florida/South Carolina reliever Alex Philpott and Penn State starting pitcher Isaiah Shayter.

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