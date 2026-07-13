FSU Baseball picks up commitment from Northwestern 1B transfer Nick Barron

If there was much question about whether Florida State thought Myles Bailey might be returning to the baseball program in 2027, the answer was likely provided on Monday.

Two days after Bailey was drafted by the Chicago Cubs with the 73rd overall pick, the Seminoles picked up a commitment from Northwestern first baseman Nick Barron.

The timing is probably not coincidental.

Although not official, the fact that a talent like Barron would commit to FSU would lead one to believe that the Florida State coaching staff knows Bailey needs to be replaced.

And Barron certainly seems like a nice pick-up in that regard.

The Massachusetts native had a breakout freshman season in 2026 for the Wildcats, posting a .295 batting average with nine homers, 17 doubles and 33 RBIs. The left-handed hitter slugged .516 and struck out 31 times in 190 at-bats.

Of the returning position players on the Florida State roster — with the assumption that Bailey will indeed sign with the Cubs — only Brody DeLamielleure had a slugging percentage over .500 last season.

Although a native of New England, Barron played his high school ball at IMG Academy in Florida and had a .388 career batting average. He is listed at 6-foot-3 and had just one error all season for the Wildcats.

Barron will be a draft-eligible sophomore following the 2027 season.

He is the fourth position player transfer for the Seminoles for the upcoming season, joining FAMU slugger Jackson McKenzie, JUCO star catcher Coy Clements and Indiana shortstop Cooper Malamazian.

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