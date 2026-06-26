FSU Baseball picks up transfer OF Ty Peeples from Georgia Bulldogs

The Florida State baseball team has dipped into the transfer portal once again, landing one of the most talented young outfielders in the country.

Ty Peeples, who enrolled at Georgia last year despite being selected in the 20th round of the 2025 MLB Draft, announced Thursday evening he is transferring to FSU.

Peeples played in 32 games, starting one, for a Bulldogs team that won the SEC Tournament and made it to the College World Series.

The Lavonia, Ga., product, who bats from the left side but throws right-handed, hit .294 in limited plate appearances as a freshman. He went 5-for-17 with two doubles, but he also scored nine runs — primarily as a pinch runner. He was 3-for-3 on stolen bases.

After earning first-team All-State honors as a senior in high school, Peeples was rated by multiple outlets as one of the top 20 high school prospects in the 2025 MLB Draft. He hit .476 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs, 27 RBIs and 25 stolen bases as a senior.

The 6-foot, 2-inch outfielder was ranked the No. 4 prospect in Georgia and the No. 10 outfielder nationally by Perfect Game.

Florida State lost one of its top outfielders, Chase Williams, to the transfer portal, and center fielder Brayden Dowd is expected to be selected in the 2026 MLB Draft. Right fielder Brody DeLamielleure is also draft-eligible.

Blessed to be a Nole!! Jeremiah 29:11 pic.twitter.com/Md2XTwTRWZ — Ty Peeples (@peeples_ty) June 26, 2026

Join Warchant for Market-Leading Florida State coverage!

Warchant.com provides just what passionate FSU fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Seminole athletics and recruiting.

Join the largest Florida State fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love.

Exclusive video and board Q&A’s with Warchant staff.

Interaction with the most passionate Seminole fans across multiple board forums.

10% off all Garnet & Gold purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings.

purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings. Access to Warchant member benefits and giveaways at site events.

So much more!

SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community for $1 today

Talk about this story with other die-hard Florida State football fans on the Tribal Council.