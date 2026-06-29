FSU Baseball picks up veteran SS Cooper Malamazian from transfer portal

The Florida State baseball team has landed its fifth player out of the transfer portal.

Late Monday afternoon, Indiana shortstop Cooper Malamazian announced he’d be transferring to Tallahassee to play for Link Jarrett and the Seminoles.

The rising junior started each of his first two years for the Hoosiers, with the majority of his time coming at the shortstop position. This past year, as a true sophomore, Malamazian hit .301 with four home runs, 10 doubles, three triples and 36 RBIs.

He slugged .444 in 2026 after slugging .501 as a true freshman in 2025. That year, he also had four homers as well as a team-high 17 doubles. Through two full seasons, the Illinois native has 40 extra-base hits.

Though he hasn’t won the job by any means, Malamazian will definitely be in contention for Florida State’s starting shortstop spot, which was vacated by Gabe Fraser after he entered the transfer portal last month. Fraser had eight extra-base hits all season.

Malamazian, who was a Perfect Game second-team Freshman All-American in 2025, spent some time at third base as well for the Hoosiers the last two years. But his primary position has been in the middle infield.

In 2026, Malamazian committed 14 errors in 180 chances. Fraser had 10 errors in 107 chances.

Malamazian was a 17th-round MLB draft pick by the Milwaukee Brewers out of high school but elected to attend college instead. Now, he’s going to be on the new-look Florida State roster, which has five transfers and counting.

The infielder joins Georgia outfielder Ty Peeples, FAMU star slugger Jackson McKenzie, Pearl River Community College record-breaking catcher Coy Clements, and UConn ace Cayden Suchy, the reigning Big East Pitcher of the Year.

The last day for any college player to enter the transfer portal is July 1.

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