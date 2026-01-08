FSU Baseball racks up early honors as preseason practice is set to begin

The All-America lists that matter come out at the end of the year, but it’s certainly a good sign when your players are being honored even before the season begins. That’s the case for Florida State Baseball, which has two Preseason All-Americans, according to Perfect Game.

Transfer pitcher Trey Beard was named first-team preseason All-American by the organization, while sophomore first baseman Myles Bailey was named to the third team.

Beard, who starred at Florida Atlantic a season ago, is one of only two transfers on the Perfect Game first team. He was 7-1 last season for the Owls with a 3.14 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 82 innings pitched.

He is expected to immediately be the anchor of a Seminoles starting rotation that lost starters Jamie Arnold (first round) and Joey Volini (sixth round) to the MLB Draft.

Bailey, meanwhile, is the anchor in the lineup. Coming off a freshman season in which he hit .327 with 19 home runs, 11 doubles and 56 RBIs, he is expected to be one of the best power hitters in the country in 2026.

And both Beard and Bailey are considered to be potential early-round draft picks as well. Though he is only a sophomore, Bailey will be draft-eligible in 2026.

And they’re far from the only players who could and should be big-time players for Florida State this season.

With practice starting this week for the Seminoles, there are plenty of positions to be figured out and filled for Link Jarrett’s squad. And it would seem he has a healthy mix or returners and newcomers to battle it out at those respective positions.

Catcher Hunter Carns, third baseman Cal Fisher and outfielder Chase Williams were everyday starters for Jarrett at the end of last season, and Carns had an all-star summer in the Cape Cod League.

Outfielder Brody DeLamielleure also had a productive season for the Seminoles while being a part-time starter.

Transfers Eli Putnam and Brayden Dowd were two of the top bats in the portal as well and are expected to help minimize the big losses of draft picks like Alex Lodise, Drew Faurot and Max Williams.

Putnam hit 35 homers the last two years at Davidson and slugged over .660 each season while Dowd started the last two years at USC and slugged .524 with an on-base percentage of .446 a season ago for the Trojans. He had 25 extra-base hits and 46 walks in 58 games.

The Seminoles, of course, have a lot of young but unproven talent as well. Two freshmen who seemed to stand out in the fall, and who absolutely have a chance to contribute in 2026, are infielder Kelvyn Paulino Jr. and outfielder John Stuetzer.

Paulino was ranked as the No. 3 third baseman in the country by Perfect Game and the No. 53 player overall. Stuetzer was ranked the No. 142 player overall by Perfect Game. First baseman Charlie Buckles and shortstop Manny Lantigua were also ranked in the top 225 overall as well.

All four, along with a bevy of pitchers, will have a chance to make an impact in their first years in the program.

While Beard and returning starter Wes Mendes give the Seminoles some experienced and dynamic arms in the rotation, there are plenty of innings still left up for grabs for Florida State pitchers. Familiar faces like John Abraham, Ben Barrett, Chris Knier and Payton Manca will be battling for a spot on the rubber with a number of talented newcomers, including Duke transfer reliever Gabe Nard and USC reliever Brodie Purcell.

Florida State’s season opens up on Feb. 13 with a three-game series at home against James Madison.

Note: Former football/baseball player B.J. Gibson announced on social media on Tuesday that he will be continuing his career at Tallahassee State College.

