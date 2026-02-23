FSU Baseball suffers ugly 10-1 loss to Nebraska in final game in Arlington

The weekend started with Florida State’s terrific 6-1 win over Michigan. And then continued with a four-run first inning the following afternoon.

It then ended with one of the worst 17-inning stretches of the Link Jarrett Era.

The Florida State baseball team, a day after squandering an early 4-0 lead to Auburn, got obliterated by Nebraska 10-1 on Sunday in the final game of the Amegy Bank College Series in Arlington, Texas.

Since going up 4-0 in the first inning against the Tigers on Saturday, the Seminoles were outscored 18-2 and out-hit 21-3.

The lone run on Sunday came off the bat of sophomore first baseman Myles Bailey, who launched a solo home run to left-center in the bottom of the fourth inning. But by that time, Florida State was already trailing 5-0.

Payton Manca got the start on Sunday for the Seminoles, and the redshirt sophomore lefty lasted exactly four batters. He walked the leadoff hitter, then gave up a double, a sacrifice fly and then a two-run double.

Junior righty Chris Knier came in and worked the next two innings, but he too was touched up for multiple runs.

Projected weekend starter Trey Beard then came on in relief, making his first appearance after suffering a stomach virus before the season opener, and he retired the first seven batters he faced. Then he hit a batter, wild-pitched him to second and gave up an RBI double, an RBI single and a five-pitch walk before being removed.

Gabe Nard came on and gave up a sac-fly in the sixth and then an inside-the-park home run in the seventh, on a ball that hit off the top of the wall in right field and shot down the warning track to center field. By the time center fielder Chase Williams got to the ball and threw it back in, there was no chance at the plate.

That made the score 10-1. Which was way more than enough for the Cornhuskers considering what their pitchers were doing to the Florida State bats.

Bailey’s home run was the only hit for the Seminoles through the first eight innings. Freshman Kelvyn Paulino Jr. added a single in the ninth, but that was it. Two hits. Total. Compared to 10 from Nebraska.

Florida State finished its time at Globe Life Field by going 4-for-57 (.070 batting average) in the final 17 innings with 25 strikeouts.

Meanwhile, the FSU pitching staff allowed 18 runs in those 17 innings on 21 hits, including seven extra-base hits. The Seminoles also uncorked six wild pitches.

Jake Echols and Rhett Vaughn shut down the Nebraska bats over the final three innings, allowing just one hit and no walks while striking out four. But by that time, the lead was nine runs and the game was essentially over.

Florida State is now 4-2 on the season and plays again on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at home against North Florida. The Seminoles then host The Citadel for a weekend series at Dick Howser Stadium, starting with a noon first pitch on Friday.

Trey Beard made his first appearance for Florida State on Sunday in Arlington, Texas. (Courtesy of FSU Sports Information)

