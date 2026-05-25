FSU Baseball tabbed to host NCAA Regional; complete field to be announced Monday

Odds are the Florida State baseball team will not be a Top 8 national seed when the NCAA Tournament field is revealed on Monday at noon.

The Seminoles perhaps needed to pick up a couple of wins in the ACC Tournament in Charlotte to bolster their chances, and they instead were knocked out in their first game — an 8-6 heartbreaker to Pitt in which FSU was one strike away from advancing to the semifinals against North Carolina.

Still, it’s not as if it would be a complete and total stunner if Link Jarrett’s squad received one of those coveted eight spots.

Even with the loss, the Seminoles’ resume is strong enough that they will be hosting this coming weekend in the Tallahassee Regional. The NCAA announced on Sunday night that Florida State, which is 38-17 overall and No. 8 in the current RPI, is one of 16 programs from around the country to receive a regional bid.

The 16 host sites are (in alphabetical order): Athens, Atlanta, Auburn, Austin, Chapel Hill, College Station, Eugene, Gainesville, Hattiesburg, Lawrence, Lincoln, Los Angeles, Morgantown, Starkville, Tallahassee and Tuscaloosa.

Now, it’s a matter of if the Seminoles are in the Top 8 and therefore would host a Super Regional if they won their own regional this weekend. And if not, which Top 8 seed will they be matched up with when the seeds are announced.

Last year, Florida State was the No. 9 overall seed and lost in three games at No. 8 Oregon State in the Corvallis Super Regional.

Two high-profile mock brackets were published on Sunday: Baseball America had Florida State as the No. 10 overall seed and matched up with No. 7 Alabama for a potential Super Regional showdown in Tuscaloosa. Baseball America had Jacksonville State as the No. 2 seed in the Tallahassee Regional, Kentucky the No. 3 and Rider the No. 4.

D1 Baseball’s first mock bracket on Sunday had Florida State as the No. 11 overall seed and matched up with No. 6 Texas. DI Baseball’s other three teams in the Tallahassee Regional were Cincinnati, St. John’s and Binghamton.

On Monday at noon, Jarrett and the Seminoles will find out where they finished in the eyes of the NCAA Selection Committee, which is chaired by Florida State athletics director Michael Alford.

Either way, whether a Top 8 seed or not, the Seminoles know for sure they’ll be playing this weekend in the friendly confines of Dick Howser Stadium.

On Monday, they’ll learn who will be joining them in the Tallahassee Regional.

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