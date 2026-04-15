FSU Basketball adds two more high school signees for 2026 class

The FSU men’s basketball team has added two more high school signees for its 2026 recruiting class — one was known, and the other was a bit of a surprise.

Four-star guard Martay Barnes, who committed to FSU in February, officially signed with the Seminoles on Wednesday.

FSU also added Arizona guard JD Jones, who is not rated by Rivals and had yet to make an announcement.

Here is more from FSU on both signees:

Florida State has added guard Martay Barnes to its 2026 signing class, head coach Luke Loucks announced Wednesday.

“Martay Barnes is an explosive, play-making guard,” Loucks said. “We’ve been incredibly impressed with his game – his speed, his skill, his ability to attack, and the energy he brings on both ends of the floor. He puts constant pressure on the defense and has a natural instinct to make the right play. The fact that he’s reclassifying to join us early says a lot about his work ethic and commitment to his development. We’re excited to get him to Tallahassee and start working with him right away.”

Barnes’ addition gives the Seminoles five four-star signees, including November signees Brandon Bass Jr., Jasen Lopez, Collin Paul and Marcis Ponder.

Martay Barnes | PG | 6-2 | 165 | Palm Bay, Fla. | The Academy of Central Florida

BEFORE FSU: Consensus four-star prospect…rated as the Class of 2026’s No. 2 combo guard and the No. 10 overall prospect from Florida in Rivals Industry Ranking…ranked as No. 7 nationally at his position and No. 12 overall in Florida on 247Sports Composite…tabbed as No. 60 overall recruit and No. 7 prospect from Florida by ESPN…led Academy of Central Florida to 2026 SIAA state championship…recorded 14.3 points, 3.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game in the 3SSB Circuit with the Austin Rivers SE Elite…averaged 19 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.4 steals, and shot 34% from the 3-point line in the 2025-2026 Grind Session…scored 17 points in the semifinal of the Grind Session Men’s World Championship…scored 32 points against New School on December 20, 2025…reclassified to Class of 2026 and committed to Florida State in February of 2026.

Jones signs with Seminoles

Florida State has added guard JD Jones to its 2026 signing class, head coach Luke Loucks announced Wednesday.

“JD Jones is exactly the type of young man we want in our program,” Loucks said. “He’s a high-character individual who brings toughness, consistency, and a team-first mindset every single day. What stands out most is how he impacts the culture – he competes, he leads by example, and he elevates the people around him. We’re excited about what he brings both on and off the court.”

JD Jones | SG | 6-5 | 205 | Phoenix, Ariz. | Phoenix Country Day School

BEFORE FSU: Four-year starter…scored 1,762 career points, the second-highest total in school history…four-time all-region selection…team captain his senior season…named region’s Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year…first-team all-conference and all-region…led Phoenix Country Day School to 25-2 record and into the semifinal round of the state championship bracket…opened state tournament with 28 points in first-round victory…scored 20 points to help Eagles to win in quarterfinal round of state tournament…helped Phoenix Country Day to 20 wins and a state semifinal appearance during his junior season and into the quarterfinal round of the state tournament as a sophomore…named region’s Player of the Year his junior year and was back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore and junior…son of three-time NBA champion James Jones, who is currently the NBA’s Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations.

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