FSU Basketball Lands Cincinnati Transfer Shon Abaev as First Portal Addition for 2026-27 Season

After a visit to Florida State on Saturday, the Seminoles have landed their first portal target of the cycle in Cincinnati small forward Shon Abaev, On3’s Joe Tipton reports.

The 6-foot-8 Abaev averaged 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game for the Cincinnati Bearcats this past season. He is originally from South Florida and attended Calvary Christian, where he played with four-star Florida State signee Collin Paul.

According to the Rivals transfer portal rankings, Abaev is the 113th-best player in the portal and the 15th-ranked small forward. He was a McDonald’s All-American and was a consensus Top 30 player in the country coming out of high school.

Abaev is one of the two players they had on campus this weekend, the other being UNC Asheville guard Kameron Taylor. The Seminoles will have multiple other prospects on campus this week.

The Seminoles are expected to add three to five prospects this cycle, probably leaning towards four at the moment, with Abaev being in the fold and Taylor, Missouri transfer Anthony Robinson, and Colorado transfer Sebastian Rancik being top priorities.

NEWS: Cincinnati transfer wing Shon Abaev has committed to Florida State, sources told @On3.



The 6-7 freshman is a former top-30 recruit and McDonald’s All-American. https://t.co/3hNfDLYCbA pic.twitter.com/vAqJFCEmvh — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 13, 2026

© Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

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