FSU brings former staffer Gabe Fertitta back to help with offense, team strategy

Following the recent departure of offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, Florida State is bringing back a familiar face to help on that side of the ball.

Gabe Fertitta, who served as an analyst for the Seminoles’ offense and worked with the offensive line during the 2022-24 seasons, is returning to FSU as an assistant coach on offense and director of football strategy after serving as offensive coordinator last season at Nicholls State.

Warchant confirmed the hire Monday morning with a Florida State source after it was first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Fertitta came to Florida State in 2022 after serving in a similar capacity at Louisville, and he previously won multiple state championships as a high school head coach in Louisiana.

With Malzahn retiring from the sport, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell is expected to take over play-calling duties for the Seminoles this season. Receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. also was promoted from co-offensive coordinator to offensive coordinator.

As a high school coach, Fertitta received acclaim for taking St. Stanislaus in Bay St. Louis, Miss., from a winless record to an undefeated regular season in one year. He also won two state championships at Baton Rouge Catholic and posted a 43-8 record over three seasons there.

During his time at Florida State, other coaches gave him credit for being a “film junkie” and identifying successful schemes that other schools were using and helping to bring them to the Seminoles.

“I take pride in if a topic comes up, I’ve already done the research,” Fertitta told Warchant for an article in 2023. “That is really important, I feel, for a person in this role.”

