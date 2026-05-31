FSU-Coastal Carolina game to resume Sunday morning with 'Noles leading 2-1

The much-anticipated pitchers’ duel between Florida State ace Wes Mendes and Coastal Carolina ace Cameron Flukey lived up to its billing for the better part of four innings Saturday.

Then the rains came. Then the tarp came and went and came back again. Then more rains came. And finally, after two lengthy delays, the plug was finally pulled, and the Seminoles and Chanticleers will now resume their elimination game Sunday morning.

Florida State is leading 2-1 in the top of the sixth inning. Both teams went to their bullpens after the initial weather delay, ending the day for Mendes and Flukey.

Here is the updated schedule for Sunday at the Tallahassee Regional:

Game 3 will resume at 11 a.m. – Florida State 2, Coastal 1, top 6th

Game 4 will begin at 2 p.m. – Northern Illinois vs. St. John’s

Game 5 will begin at 6 p.m. – Game 3 winner vs. G4 loser

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