FSU DL Kevin Wynn announces return to Seminoles in 2026

After announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal late last week, FSU freshman defensive lineman Kevin Wynn announced on social media Wednesday that he will remain a Seminole.

“I will be remaining at FSU. Go ‘Noles,” Wynn posted on Twitter/X.

Wynn was a big high school recruiting win for FSU one year ago, following the Seminoles’ 2-10 season in 2024. Due to injury, however, the blue-chip recruit only played in four games and redshirted the 2025 season.

Prior to getting hurt in preseason camp, Wynn was getting great reviews from the FSU coaching staff.

“He’s powerful,” defensive coordinator Tony White said. “He’s very powerful.”

“There’s a difference when they can hit a bag, they can extend, they can peek, and they can see the ball and have a feel for where the ball’s going to go,” White said. “He’s got that feel in there for where the ball’s going to go.”

Out of high school, Wynn was the 72nd-ranked player nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was also the ninth-rated defensive lineman and 10th-ranked player in Georgia.

He is expected to have a big role in 2026 for the Seminoles now that he is returning.

