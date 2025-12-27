FSU expected to hire Taylor Edwards as executive director of player acquisitions

Florida State is making another front-office hire to go along with the expected addition of general manager John Garrett.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, the Seminoles are expected to hire Taylor Edwards as executive director of player acquisitions. He most recently worked in the front office at the University of Miami and at South Carolina before that. Chris Nee of 247Sports was the first to report the news.

Edwards did not have a long stint in Coral Gables. He was hired in January after serving as director of player personnel at South Carolina from 2021-25.

Edwards was also the director of recruiting at Arkansas in 2018, as well as the director of recruiting operations at Maryland in 2019 and 2020.

In his new role at Florida State, Edwards is expected to work with Garrett, who will lead the Seminoles’ front office after serving as GM of Personnel at Duke for the past two years.

Here is more about Garrett’s expected hiring and the Seminoles’ front-office restructuring.

According to Edwards’ bio from the official South Carolina Gamecocks website, “Edwards got his start at Jacksonville State as an assistant in personnel and operations in 2013. He left JSU to become the Director of Recruiting at UAB in 2014. He then served as the Director of Player Personnel at Samford before joining Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama in 2017 as a Player Personnel Assistant.

“A native of Pleasant Grove, Ala., Edwards is a 2011 graduate of the University of Montevallo with a degree in business administration. He earned his master’s degree in sport and fitness administration from Troy University in 2013.”

Taylor Edwards (Courtesy of South Carolina Athletics)

