Warchant TV: Tony White, Tim Harris Jr. recap FSU football's first scrimmage (12:30 p.m. ET)

After completing the team’s first scrimmage Monday night, FSU defensive coordinator Tony White and offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr. recapped what they saw from their respective sides of the field.

For live updates of the coaches’ remarks as they happen (12:30 p.m. ET scheduled start), Warchant subscribers can head to the Tribal Council.

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To watch Florida State’s coordinators’ interviews, press conference videos will be posted below shortly after remarks conclude.

Head coach Mike Norvell recapped the scrimmage moments after the Seminoles wrapped up inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Monday night. You can watch Norvell’s remarks here.

FSU will hold a walk-through on Wednesday before departing for its annual minicamp in Jacksonville, Fla. on the campus of the University of North Florida.

Stay tuned to Warchant for more coverage as well as updates throughout fall camp.

The Seminoles will open the season on August 29 when New Mexico State comes to Tallahassee. FSU’s first marquee game will be on Labor Day, Monday, September 7, against SMU.

Norvell is 38-34 in his six-year tenure at Florida State. His ACC record is 22-26.

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Talk about this story with other die-hard Florida State football fans on the Tribal Council.