1-on-1 Interviews: Jeff Cameron Show with FSU football representatives at ACC Kickoff

FSU football made several stops for interviews at the 2026 ACC Kickoff in Charlotte. Three of the Seminoles’ representatives — head coach Mike Norvell, quarterback Ashton Daniels and defensive back Ja’Bril Rawls — sat down for one-on-one chats with “The Jeff Cameron Show”.

Watch these interviews (plus reaction and analysis below. (The Norvell interview begins at the 10:47 mark of its video).

FSU will begin fall practice in the coming weeks. The Seminoles open the season on Saturday, Aug. 29 against New Mexico State. Warchant will have full coverage of fall camp leading up to the Seminoles’ home opener.

ALSO SEE: Warchant Wrap — ACC Kickoff reaction

Corey Clark: Mike Norvell seems confident for 2026 … for whatever that’s worth

Join Warchant for Market-Leading Florida State Football coverage!

Warchant.com provides just what passionate FSU fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Seminole athletics and recruiting.

Join the largest Florida State fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love.

Exclusive video and board Q&A’s with Warchant staff.

Interaction with the most passionate Seminole fans across multiple board forums.

10% off all Garnet & Gold purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings.

purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings. Access to Warchant member benefits and giveaways at site events.

So much more!

SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community for $1 today

Talk about this story with other die-hard Florida State football fans on the Tribal Council.