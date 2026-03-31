Warchant TV: Mike Norvell names FSU freshmen that are 'going to play' in 2026

FSU completed practice No. 8 of spring camp Tuesday morning; Mike Norvell provided updates to the media after the Seminoles wrapped up work on the fields.

At the top of the list: Devin Carter and Jasen Lopez. Norvell said both freshman wide receivers are “going to play” this fall.

** Full summary from Norvell press conference **

Florida State returns to the practice fields on Thursday morning, followed by the second spring scrimmage on Saturday morning.

FSU is 7-17 in its last two seasons under Norvell and 38-34 overall in six years. The Seminoles open the 2026 season vs. New Mexico State on August 29.

Check the Premium Recruiting Board for the latest updates on prospects, positional hot boards and more as Florida State sets the foundation for the 2027 recruiting class. The Seminole coaching staff just completed Legacy Weekend; full reports on the top names in town are available now.

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