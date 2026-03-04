Warchant TV: Final round of FSU newcomers before spring camp

FSU is incorporating nearly 50 new players into its roster as offseason Tour of Duty concludes and spring football camp begins next week.

Newcomers Xavier Chaplin (offensive tackle), Earnest Rankins (defensive line) and Izayia Williams (linebacker) met with media on Wednesday and fielded questions about goals, offseason progress and more.

** Full summary from Tuesday interviews **



FSU head coach Mike Norvell will address the press Friday morning ahead of the opening of spring camp. Seminole assistant coaches will also be made available for interviews in the lunch hour on Friday. Stay connected to Warchant for full coverage.

FSU begins spring football on the week of March 9.



FSU is 7-17 in its last two seasons under Norvell and 38-34 overall in his six years at the helm. The Seminoles open the 2026 season vs. New Mexico State on August 29.

