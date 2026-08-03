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FSU Football Practice Photo Gallery: Defense

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Gene Williams
22m

The Florida State football team held its first practice in pads on Friday, and Warchant was on hand to take photos of the Seminoles’ players.

Here is a look at some players on the defensive side of the ball.

*ALSO SEE: Our previous photo gallery of the FSU offense.

Florida State sophopmore defensive lineman Mandrell Desir. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Florida State sophopmore defensive lineman Mandrell Desir. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Florida State redshirt freshman defensive lineman Kevin Wynn. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Kevin Wynn. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Florida State linebackers Chris Jones and Caleb LaVallee. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
Florida State linebackers Chris Jones and Caleb LaVallee. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
Florida State senior defensive tackle Daniel Lyons. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
Senior defensive tackle Daniel Lyons. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
Florida State rover Ashlynd Barker. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
Florida State rover Ashlynd Barker. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
Florida State senior defensive lineman Deante McCray. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
Senior defensive lineman Deante McCray. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
Florida State sophomore defensive end Darryll Desir. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Sophomore defensive end Darryll Desir. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Florida State safety CJ Richard (left) with receiver Devin Carter. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
Safety CJ Richard (left) with receiver Devin Carter. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
FSU linebacker Mikai Gbayor wearing a green non-contact jersey in practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
FSU linebacker Mikai Gbayor wearing a green non-contact jersey in practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Florida State safety Max Redmon (21) with receivers Tony Bland (86) and Keenen Jeune (88). (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
Safety Max Redmon (21) with receivers Tony Bland (86) and Keenen Jeune (88). (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
Florida State cornerback Nehemiah Chandler. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
Cornerback Nehemiah Chandler. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
FSU cornerback Charles Lester. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
FSU cornerback Charles Lester. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
Seminoles defensive tackle Jordan Sanders (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
Seminoles defensive tackle Jordan Sanders (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
Florida State safety Ma'Khi Jones. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
Safety Ma’Khi Jones. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
Florida State linebacker Caleb LaVallee. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Florida State linebacker Caleb LaVallee. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Florida State freshman linebacker Izayia Williams. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Freshman linebacker Izayia Williams. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
FSU defensive end Rylan Kennedy. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
FSU defensive end Rylan Kennedy. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
Seminoles linebacker Omar Graham Jr. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
Seminoles linebacker Omar Graham Jr. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
FSU freshman linebacker Karon Maycock. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
FSU freshman linebacker Karon Maycock. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
Florida State freshman linebacker Blake Nichelson. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
Freshman linebacker Blake Nichelson. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
Florida State cornerback Jamari Howard. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
Florida State cornerback Jamari Howard. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
FSU defensive end Jalen Anderson. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
FSU defensive end Jalen Anderson. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)
Florida State linebacker Chris Jones. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Florida State linebacker Chris Jones. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

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