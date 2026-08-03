FSU Football Practice Photo Gallery: Defense

The Florida State football team held its first practice in pads on Friday, and Warchant was on hand to take photos of the Seminoles’ players.

Here is a look at some players on the defensive side of the ball.

*ALSO SEE: Our previous photo gallery of the FSU offense.

Florida State sophopmore defensive lineman Mandrell Desir. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Kevin Wynn. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Florida State linebackers Chris Jones and Caleb LaVallee. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)

Senior defensive tackle Daniel Lyons. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)

Florida State rover Ashlynd Barker. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)

Senior defensive lineman Deante McCray. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)

Sophomore defensive end Darryll Desir. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Safety CJ Richard (left) with receiver Devin Carter. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)

FSU linebacker Mikai Gbayor wearing a green non-contact jersey in practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Safety Max Redmon (21) with receivers Tony Bland (86) and Keenen Jeune (88). (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)

Cornerback Nehemiah Chandler. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)

FSU cornerback Charles Lester. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)

Seminoles defensive tackle Jordan Sanders (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)

Safety Ma’Khi Jones. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)

Florida State linebacker Caleb LaVallee. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Freshman linebacker Izayia Williams. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

FSU defensive end Rylan Kennedy. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)

Seminoles linebacker Omar Graham Jr. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)

FSU freshman linebacker Karon Maycock. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)

Freshman linebacker Blake Nichelson. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)

Florida State cornerback Jamari Howard. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)

FSU defensive end Jalen Anderson. (Matt LaSerre/Warchant)

Florida State linebacker Chris Jones. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

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