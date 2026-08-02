Warchant Football
FSU Football Practice Photo Gallery: Offense
The Florida State football team held its first practice in pads on Friday, and Warchant was on hand to take photos of the Seminoles’ players.
Here is a look at some players on the offensive side of the ball. Next up will be the Seminoles’ defense.
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