FSU Football Practice Photo Gallery: Offense

The Florida State football team held its first practice in pads on Friday, and Warchant was on hand to take photos of the Seminoles’ players.

Here is a look at some players on the offensive side of the ball. Next up will be the Seminoles’ defense.

FSU offensive line coach Herb Hand gives instructions during practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

FSU quarterback Ashton Daniels. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

FSU offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr. goes over a detail with Duce Robinson (from left), Micahi Danzy and freshman Tony Bland. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Seminoles freshman running back Amari Thomas. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

FSU tight end Chase Loftin. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Florida State offensive tackle Chimdia Nwaiwu. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Seminole legacy and freshman tight end Corbyn Fordham. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Florida State tight end Desirrio Riles. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Florida State quarterback Kevin Sperry. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

FSU running back Gemari Sands. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Seminoles offensive tackle Jonathan Daniels. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Seminoles freshman offensive lineman Luke Francis. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Florida State quarterback Malachi Marshall. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

FSU wide receiver Micahi Danzy. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

FSU offensive linemen Nate Pabst (71) and Bradyn Welch-Joiner (55) work in a drill against freshman OL Donald Akhibi (72). (Gene Williams/Warchant)

FSU running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Florida State wide receiver Tae’shaun Gelsey (Gene Williams/Warchant)

FSU wide receiver Teriq Mallory. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

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