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FSU Football Practice Photo Gallery: Offense

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Gene Williams
57m

The Florida State football team held its first practice in pads on Friday, and Warchant was on hand to take photos of the Seminoles’ players.

Here is a look at some players on the offensive side of the ball. Next up will be the Seminoles’ defense.

Florida State offensive line coach Herb Hand gives instructions during practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
FSU offensive line coach Herb Hand gives instructions during practice. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
FSU quarterback Ashton Daniels. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Florida State offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr. goes over a detail with Duce Robinson (from left), Micahi Danzy and freshman Tony Bland. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
FSU offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr. goes over a detail with Duce Robinson (from left), Micahi Danzy and freshman Tony Bland. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Florida State freshman running back Amari Thomas. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Seminoles freshman running back Amari Thomas. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Florida State tight end Chase Loftin. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
FSU tight end Chase Loftin. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Florida State offensive tackle Chimdia Nwaiwu. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Florida State offensive tackle Chimdia Nwaiwu. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Florida State freshman tight end Corbyn Fordham. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Seminole legacy and freshman tight end Corbyn Fordham. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Florida State tight end Desirrio Riles. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Florida State tight end Desirrio Riles. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Florida State quarterback Kevin Sperry. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Florida State quarterback Kevin Sperry. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Florida State running back Gemari Sands. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
FSU running back Gemari Sands. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Florida State offensive tackle Jonathan Daniels. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Seminoles offensive tackle Jonathan Daniels. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Florida State freshman offensive lineman Luke Francis. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Seminoles freshman offensive lineman Luke Francis. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Florida State quarterback Malachi Marshall. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Florida State quarterback Malachi Marshall. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Florida State wide receiver Micahi Danzy. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
FSU wide receiver Micahi Danzy. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Florida State offensive linemen Nate Pabst (71) and Bradyn Welch-Joiner (55) work in a drill against freshman OL Donald Akhibi (72). (Gene Williams/Warchant)
FSU offensive linemen Nate Pabst (71) and Bradyn Welch-Joiner (55) work in a drill against freshman OL Donald Akhibi (72). (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Florida State running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
FSU running back Samuel Singleton Jr. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Florida State wide receiver Tae'shaun Gelsey (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Florida State wide receiver Tae’shaun Gelsey (Gene Williams/Warchant)
Florida State wide receiver Teriq Mallory. (Gene Williams/Warchant)
FSU wide receiver Teriq Mallory. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

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