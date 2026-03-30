FSU freshman PG Cam Miles plans to enter transfer portal

Florida State freshman point guard Cam Miles intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

Miles played in 25 games in his first college season, averaging 5.4 points per game and 1.7 assists. He was first-year FSU head coach Luke Loucks’ second commitment out of the high school ranks, just after Thomas Bassong.

Miles, an Orlando product, came to Florida State from IMG Academy. According to the Rivals Industry rankings, he was the 191st-ranked player in the 2025 class, as well as the 24th-best point guard and 21st-ranked player in Florida.

“Coach Loucks, he was an NBA coach,” Miles told Warchant when he committed, “Player development, all the good guards [he coached], and he was a guard himself. So I thought I’d be taken care of from the guard spot. I know I’ll be developed, my game will get developed well.”

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound guard’s best game came early in the year against UT-Martin, when he scored 17 points. However, when Florida State started its massive turnaround mid-year, Miles lost his spot in the rotation, hardly playing in games against Wake Forest, Cal, Stanford and Notre Dame.

The freshman later earned a spot back through improvement in practice and played more minutes in the last three games of the regular season.

“He’s again a testament to showing up every day with a great attitude, and working his tail off,” Loucks said, when explaining how Miles returned to the rotation. “He really forced my hand to play him. … He was going to get time because he’s had five or six straight practices, and it’s not even close. He was the best performer in practice.”

More transfer portal entries are expected for Florida State as Loucks begins to shape his roster for Year 2. While Miles showed potential this season, the feeling is the Seminoles will look for a proven veteran point guard when the portal opens next week.

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