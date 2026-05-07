FSU, Georgia cancel home-and-home series, work toward neutral-site contest

The last time the Florida State football team played in Athens, Ga., was 1964.

As it turns out, it’s going to stay that way for a little while longer.

After months of speculation, Florida State announced on Thursday morning that the scheduled home-and-home series between the Seminoles and Bulldogs in 2027 and ’28 has been canceled. And the two programs are working to try to schedule one game at a neutral site instead.

“As we considered the effects of evolving scheduling mandates within both the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference, we have mutually agreed that it is in the best interest of both schools to cancel our home-and-home series scheduled for 2027 and 2028,” Florida State athletics director Michael Alford said. “We are now discussing playing a future neutral-site contest, and we are optimistic we will get that done. Importantly, this change will not reduce the total home games on our schedule moving forward.”

Starting in 2022, the Seminoles had deals in place with three different SEC blue bloods for multiple-year series. They played LSU in New Orleans in 2022 and then in Orlando in 2023. They won both.

In 2025, they opened with Alabama in Doak Campbell Stadium and won 31-14. The Seminoles travel to Tuscaloosa for Game 3 this season.

But the Georgia series was always looming as a possibility of getting canceled. When the deals were struck, college football was a different sport. Not only were the transfer portal and NIL not part of the common lexicon yet, but the playoff only included four teams. Now, it’s 12. And there’s a push to make it 16 or 24.

Conferences are also pushing for more in-conference games and less out-of-conference ones. So, with that in mind, the two programs decided to mutually end the home-and-home series before it ever started.

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