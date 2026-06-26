FSU guard Robert McCray V signs deal with Lakers

Courtesy of Florida State Sports Information

Florida State men’s basketball point guard Robert McCray V signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, earning an opportunity to compete for an NBA roster spot.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, non-guaranteed NBA agreement that allows players to participate in training camp and can be converted into a two-way contract before the start of the regular season.

McCray spent the 2025-26 season in Tallahassee and established himself as one of the ACC’s premier guards. He earned All-ACC Third Team honors as selected by the conference’s coaches and a special Blue Ribbon Panel while also receiving All-ACC Tournament First Team recognition after averaging 27.5 points and 6.0 assists in games versus Cal and No. 1-ranked Duke.

A model of consistency, McCray played and started in all 33 games for the Seminoles while leading the team in scoring at 16.3 points per game. He shot 45.6 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from 3-point range while also leading FSU with 200 assists, the fourth-most in the ACC and the 26th-most in the nation.

McCray was one of only 12 players in Division I basketball during the 2025-26 season to total at least 500 points and 200 assists, showcasing his ability to score while creating opportunities for his teammates.

He becomes the latest Seminole to earn an NBA opportunity as teammate Lajae Jones was selected with the 54th overall pick by the Golden State Warriors.

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