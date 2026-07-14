Tom Herman and FSU football, ACC Kickoff preview -- The SMASH on Warchant TV

With FSU football news picking up on the week of ACC Kickoff, Warchant TV’s “The SMASH” convenes for a breakdown of the Seminoles’ newest coaching hire and a preview of what’s to come in Charlotte.

Warchant managing editor Ira Schoffel and director of original content Tom Lang discuss:

Tom Herman’s hire and a potentially surprising role at Florida State

Ashton Daniels and how he profiles behind the scenes as QB1 at FSU

Top storylines to watch at ACC Kickoff and more!

To watch today’s show, click play on the video above. And lock in to Warchant and both of our YouTube channels — Warchant and Warchant Press Room — ahead of Wednesday’s barrage of on-site updates from Charlotte.

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Talk about this story with other die-hard Florida State football fans on the Tribal Council.