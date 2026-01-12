FSU hires veteran college coach Adam Scheier to lead special teams

The Florida State football team has hired a new special teams coordinator for 2026, the school announced on Monday.

Here is the release from Florida State:

Florida State has hired veteran special teams coach Adam Scheier as the Seminoles’ new special teams coordinator, head coach Mike Norvell announced Monday.

“Adam brings incredible experience and a cutting-edge approach to FSU as our special teams coordinator,” Norvell said. “He has led units that, through an aggressive style of play, have provided consistent productivity in all areas. Adam’s impact will be felt immediately through helping develop our players fundamentally while maximizing their skill sets in both our coverage and return teams. I’m excited to see our special teams thrive with Adam on staff.”

Scheier brings 24 years of special teams coordinator experience to Tallahassee. He has coached an all-conference kicker or punter in 20 of those seasons and has overseen the development of four top-10 special teams efficiency units in the last 13 years. His units have scored nine touchdowns in the last six years, the fourth-highest total among special teams coordinators nationally.

“I am excited for this opportunity to join such a prestigious program,” Scheier said. “Coach Norvell places a tremendous emphasis on special teams, and we share an aggressive approach and philosophy for each unit. Florida State has a long history of providing playmakers an opportunity to shine on special teams. I can’t wait to get to work and continue that legacy with the Seminoles.”

Scheier was UNLV’s special teams coordinator in 2025, helping the Rebels reach the MWC Championship Game after a 10-win season. UNLV led the Mountain West and ranked eighth nationally in blocked punts and had the conference’s third-best punt return defense. The Rebels were one of four teams in the country to have multiple players return a punt for a touchdown.

Before UNLV, Scheier was Temple’s special teams coordinator and tight ends coach for three seasons. In 2024, kicker Maddux Trujillo became the third kicker in NCAA history to make two 60-yard field goals in a single season. He earned second-team All-AAC honors after becoming responsible for the only two 60-yard field goals in conference history. Trujillo made a 64-yard field goal against Utah State to set the AAC, Temple and Lincoln Financial Field records for longest field goal and then two weeks later made a 60-yard field goal at UConn that set the Pratt & Whitney Stadium record. Additionally, punter Dante Atton was a third-team all-conference honoree by CFN.

In 2023, Sam Martin was named a second-team all-conference kick returner by Phil Steele after collecting 548 return yards, the second-highest total in the conference, including a 95-yard touchdown that was Temple’s first kickoff return touchdown in five seasons. Kicker Camden Price led the team in scoring while making 13 of his 14 field goal attempts in 2022, and punter Mackenzie Morgan was recognized on the Ray Guy Award Watch List.

Scheier produced two top-10 special teams units in his two seasons at Rutgers. In 2020, the Scarlet Knights ranked No. 7 in ESPN’s special teams efficiency ratings before improving to No. 4 in the country in 2021. In 2021, Rutgers broke the NCAA’s single-season net punting record with an average of 45.82 yards per punt while also ranking in the top 25 nationally in punt return defense, kickoff return defense and punt return average. Punter Adam Korsak earned second-team All-America honors and was a Ray Guy Award finalist who was joined on the first-team All-Big Ten squad by long snapper Billy Taylor. Korsak was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020 after breaking the school’s single-season net punting record.

The 2020 team recorded two kickoff return touchdowns and one punt return touchdown, one of four teams nationally to have at least three kick return touchdowns and one of 10 with at least one kickoff and one punt return touchdown. Rutgers’ Big Ten-best average of 25.73 yards per kickoff return ranked 16th in the country. Aron Cruickshank was named the Big Ten’s Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year, first-team All-Big Ten and an honorable mention All-American after tying for first in the country with two kickoff return touchdowns and averaging 26.8 yards per return.

In 2018, Scheier was a Broyles Award nominee for his work as Texas Tech’s special teams coordinator. That year, the Red Raiders were one of only three schools in the country to produce a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award and the Ray Guy Award. Kicker Clayton Hatfield earned first-team All-Big 12 honors after scoring 106 points and ranking sixth nationally in field goal percentage. Punter Dominic Panazzolo dropped 21 punts inside the 20-yard line, and returner De’Quan Bowman’s 906 combined kick return yards ranked fourth in the country.

Scheier was Ohio State’s special teams quality control coach in 2017, helping the Buckeyes win the Big Ten championship and finish No. 5 in the AP poll. Ohio State ranked ninth in the country in punt average, 10th in kickoff return defense and 17th in kickoff returns while producing an All-Big Ten kicker, punter and return specialist. In his three seasons at Wake Forest, Scheier produced a two-time Ray Guy Award semifinalist and the Demon Deacons led the ACC in net punting twice. The 2014 team ranked fourth nationally in net punting and 13th in kickoff return defense, and the 2015 team had the country’s eighth-best net punting average.

Before his time in the ACC and Big Ten, Scheier developed elite special teams play in his time at Bowling Green. During his five years coordinating the Falcons’ special teams units, Bowling Green blocked 16 kicks, scored four punt return touchdowns and added three kickoff return touchdowns. In 2013, the Falcons ranked fourth in the country in punt return average and 14th in kickoff return average while leading the conference in both categories. Punter Brian Schiemdebusch, who was a two-time All-MAC selection, ranked fifth nationally with an average of 45.3 yards per punt that was the eighth-best single-season average in conference history in 2011.

Scheier was a four-year letterman at Dartmouth and earned the team’s Special Teams Player of the Year award as a senior. After his playing career, he began coaching the secondary at his alma mater in 1996 before spending three seasons as the safeties and outside linebackers coach at Columbia. His first special teams coordinator role came at Princeton from 2000-01, and then he spent seven seasons coordinating special teams at Lehigh.

Scheier earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Dartmouth in 1995 and completed his master’s degree in education from Columbia in 1998. He and his wife, Erica, have three daughters, Callie, Riley and Maddie, and one son, Brady.

Adam Scheier Coaching History

2026- Florida State Special Teams Coordinator

2025 UNLV Special Teams Coordinator

2022-24 Temple Special Teams Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach

2020-21 Rutgers Special Teams Coordinator

2019 Mississippi State Senior Special Teams Consultant

2018 Texas Tech Special Teams Coordinator

2017 Ohio State Special Teams Quality Control

2014-16 Wake Forest Special Teams Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach

2009-13 Bowling Green Special Teams Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach

2005-08 Lehigh Special Teams Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach

2002-04 Lehigh Special Teams Coordinator/Running Backs Coach

2000-01 Princeton Special Teams Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach

1997-99 Columbia Safeties and Outside Linebackers Coach

1996 Dartmouth Secondary Coach

