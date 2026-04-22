FSU hoops goes international, lands forward Elisée Assui

FSU basketball has been on a heater in the portal over the last two weeks, and now Luke Loucks and staff have gone to the international ranks to grab forward Elisee Assui.

Assui played for Pallacanestro Varese in the LBA Serie A Italian league. Serie A is known as one of the better overseas leagues.

This past season for Pallacanestro Varese, the new Seminole averaged 3.5 points and 3.7 rebounds a game.

The 20-year-old forward is looked at as a Thomas Bassong replacement after Bassong entered the portal just before the deadline Tuesday night. Assui is known for being a good defender and as someone who can play the wing as well as the four spot.

FSU was not the only school looking at bringing in Assui. He was committed to George Washington and also gaining interest from Virginia.

Assui also played for Italy in the 2024 FIBA U18 Eurobasket, where he averaged 12 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

FSU will still likely search for another big man to add depth alongside freshman Marcis Ponder. JUCO was a likely route for this piece, but with Bassong entering the portal, it could open up some extra money in for that pursuit.

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