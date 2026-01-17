FSU hosts several high-profile recruits on first Junior Day of 2026
As the transfer portal window winds down, the FSU football coaching staff is already working on its next high school recruiting class.
Early Saturday morning, a number of blue-chip recruits began arriving on the FSU campus for the Seminoles’ first Junior Day of the 2027 recruiting cycle.
Among the players on campus are:
4-star QB Champ Monds
4-star TE George Lamons
4-star DL Sam LaJeune
4-star Alabama DE commit JaBarrius Garror
4-star Oregon DL commit Cam Pritchett
4-star Athlete Santana Harvey
Here is a Live Updates Thread with photos of the recruits.
Stay connected with Warchant.com for continuing coverage.
