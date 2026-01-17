FSU hosts several high-profile recruits on first Junior Day of 2026

As the transfer portal window winds down, the FSU football coaching staff is already working on its next high school recruiting class.

Early Saturday morning, a number of blue-chip recruits began arriving on the FSU campus for the Seminoles’ first Junior Day of the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Among the players on campus are:

4-star QB Champ Monds

4-star TE George Lamons

4-star DL Sam LaJeune

4-star Alabama DE commit JaBarrius Garror

4-star Oregon DL commit Cam Pritchett

4-star Athlete Santana Harvey

Here is a Live Updates Thread with photos of the recruits.

Stay connected with Warchant.com for continuing coverage.

Join Warchant for Market-Leading Florida State Sports coverage!

Warchant.com provides just what passionate FSU fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Seminole athletics and recruiting.

Join the largest Florida State fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love.

Exclusive video and board Q&A’s with Warchant staff.

Interaction with the most passionate Seminole fans across multiple board forums.

10% off all Garnet & Gold purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings.

purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings. Access to Warchant member benefits and giveaways at site events.

So much more!

SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community for $1 today

***Discuss this article with Florida State football fans on the Premium Recruiting Board.***