FSU lands commitment from No. 1 junior college QB Malachi Marshall

Florida State’s new-look quarterback room is now likely set for 2026.

Late last week, the Seminoles landed a commitment from Lafayette College transfer Dean DeNobile. On Sunday, they picked up a commitment from junior college standout Malachi Marshall, which means they will have four new faces at the position in 2026.

Marshall, who was named NJCAA Offensive Player of the Year after a breakout 2025 season, chose the Seminoles over South Carolina and others.

“We run the same offense as my school right now,” Marshall said. “So everything will probably be the same when I get here. The verbiage is just a little different, so we’ve just got to work on that. But that comes with time. I feel like I’ll fit real smooth in this offense. It fits me as a player. They’ve got the playmakers for me. So everything should be good.”

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound signal-caller was lightly recruited out of high school in Rock Hill, S.C., and went to FCS program Stony Brook in 2024 before transferring to Iowa Western Community College in 2025. In his one season there, he passed for 2,750 yards and 33 touchdowns with eight interceptions, while completing 63 percent of his passes.

Marshall led all JUCO quarterbacks in passing touchdowns and passing efficiency, and he was second in passing yards.

He joins a Florida State quarterback room that features DeNobole, rising sophomore Kevin Sperry, Auburn transfer Ashton Daniels and freshman Jaden O’Neal. O’Neal recently underwent knee surgery to repair a high school injury, however, and is expected to miss the season.

Marshall said Florida State’s coaches didn’t promise him anything when it comes to the depth chart.

“Just the opportunity. That’s all I asked for at the end of the day,” Marshall said. “The opportunity to do something great. I’ve got real big dreams and aspirations for myself, and I feel like this is the place to accomplish them. So why not Florida State?”

The junior college transfer will officially join the Seminoles in June. Because he hasn’t yet taken a redshirt, he will have three years of eligibility remaining to play two.

“I’m gonna get down here for a few visits in between that time,” Marshall said. “Definitely zoom sessions, phone calls, all the stuff that comes with it. So I’ll be prepared when I get here.”

