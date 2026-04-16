FSU lands coveted point guard transfer Anthony Robinson

The Florida State men’s basketball team has landed its third commitment from the transfer portal as Missouri point guard Anthony Robinson announced Thursday morning that he will become a Seminole. Robinson chose Florida State over Miami and Auburn.

NEWS: Missouri transfer guard Anthony Robinson II has committed to Florida State, his agent Alex Ersoff of 3V Group tells @On3.



The 6-3 junior and Tallahassee native averaged 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.6 steals per game this season. Was SEC All-Defensive Team… pic.twitter.com/IpyfDQSKDS — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 16, 2026

This is not only a big recruiting win for Florida State and head coach Luke Loucks, but it’s a homecoming for Robinson, who hails from Tallahassee and played at Florida High under FSU legend Charlie Ward.

Robinson averaged 8.9 points per game for the Tigers, as well as 3.0 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

The former Tiger becomes Florida State’s biggest-portal get yet, as he is the 107th-ranked player in the portal, as well as the 21st-ranked point guard. The Seminoles earlier landed UNC-Asheville transfer Kameron Taylor and Cincinnati transfer Shon Abaev.

Taylor is rated the No. 112 prospect in the portal and Abaev is No. 132.

Robinson will likely be the Seminoles’ starting point guard in the 2026-27 season, as the planned replacement for Robert McCray, who exhausted his eligbillity.

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