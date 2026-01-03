FSU lands first transfer commitment: Productive South Alabama CB Nehemiah Chandler

The Florida State football team landed its first commitment of this transfer portal cycle on Saturday as South Alabama defensive back Nehemiah Chandler decided to continue his career with the Seminoles.

Chandler’s commitment comes very quickly as he arrived on campus for his visit Saturday morning.

The Jacksonville native is already very familiar with Florida State, having played high school football in the area. He played at Tallahassee’s Godby High in 2021, then transferred to Munroe in ’22 and Wakulla High as a senior in ’23.

Chandler started his college career at Georgia Tech in 2024 before transferring to South Alabama last season. He recorded 31 tackles this past season at South Alabama, and he also intercepted two passes and was credited with 13 pass deflections. He is listed at 6-2 and 185 pounds.

Chandler’s coverage grade this past season, according to Pro Football Focus, was good for 29th in the country among cornerbacks at 82.0. His 13 PBUs led the Sun Belt Conference.

