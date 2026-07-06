FSU lands hard-throwing RHP Alex Philpott from South Carolina

Florida State baseball coach Link Jarrett has landed a number of sure-fire contributors through the transfer portal this offseason.

On Monday, he picked up a bit of a wild card. A wild card with a world of potential.

South Carolina transfer Alex Philpott, a Tampa native and former Florida Gator, announced Monday afternoon on social media that he is transferring to Florida State.

Philpott’s statistics through three years of college baseball have not been impressive. But he is a 6-foot, 6-inch right-hander with a fastball that climbs to the mid- to high-90s.

When Philpott signed with the Gators out of Strawberry Crest High School, he was rated the No. 12 right-handed pitcher and No. 37 overall player in Florida.

He appeared in 13 games as a freshman in 2024 and posted a 6.90 ERA in 30 innings. As a sophomore with UF, Philpott pitched in 22 games and started three, but his ERA was once again troublesome at 7.30.

In those two seasons combined, he recorded 72 strikeouts with 34 walks in 67 innings pitched.

The story was pretty much the same this past season at South Carolina, where Philpott posted a 6.51 ERA in 16 appearances. While his ERA was slightly better than it had been with the Gators, his strikeout numbers were not quite as impressive; he struck out 19 batters and walked 15 in 27 2/3 innings.

Philpott is Florida State’s seventh transfer commitment of this summer and the third pitcher, joining former UConn star Cayden Suchy and Florida Gulf Coast right-hander Sebastian Lippman. The Seminoles also picked up Indiana shortstop Cooper Malamazian, Georgia outfielder Ty Peeples, FAMU slugger Jackson McKenzie, and Pearl River Community College catcher Coy Clements.

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