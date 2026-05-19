FSU lands QB: Logan Flaherty commits to Seminoles

After a long wait, FSU has landed its quarterback for the 2027 class in three-star prospect Logan Flaherty.

Flaherty chose Florida State over Rutgers as well as North Carolina and Georgia Tech. Flaherty had been previously committed to UCF only a couple of weeks ago.

When asked by Warchant why he chose FSU, the new Seminole signal caller went straight to new quarterbacks coach Austin Tucker:

“The minute he got promoted he called me, came down to the school,” Flaherty said of Tucker. “He’s been doing a great job building a relationship with me, keeping in contact, putting in the really hard pressure making this decision really hard between these schools and I’d say he’s honestly done the best job.

“Another big thing was coach Norvell. He offered me my sophomore year of high school. He’s been around, he’s seen me grow, seen me develop. That’s kind of important to me.”

At the start of last week, Flaherty was trending towards Rutgers; the Scarlet Knights were making a big push. However, after a call from Mike Norvell last Sunday night, FSU started to surge and reel in Flaherty for a commitment.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound three-star visited FSU early on in the spring and has many ties to FSU. Both of Flaherty’s parents are alumni of Florida State.

“It was awesome to be back,” Flaherty said on his recent visit. “You know how it’s been, I’ve been here a lot of times. I really enjoy Florida State. I grew up watching FSU football. Both my parents graduated from here. It’s always a blessing to be back on campus.”

According to MaxPreps, in Flaherty’s junior season, he passed for 2,636 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 178 completions.

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