FSU legend Buster Posey tabbed for College Baseball Hall of Fame

Florida State baseball great Buster Posey can add one more honor to his long list of accolades: College Baseball Hall of Famer.

Posey, who was named the Golden Spikes award winner and recipient of several other national player-of-the-year honors in 2008, starred at Florida State for three seasons in the late-2000s.

The Leesburg, Ga., native shined primarily at catcher and as a hitter, but he also did some occasional pitching and once played all nine positions in one game. After his junior season at Florida State, Posey was selected by the San Francisco Giants with the No. 5 pick in the 2008 MLB Draft, and he went on to enjoy a brilliant 12-year career there.

Posey was chosen as a MLB All-Star seven times, won three World Series championships and was named National League MVP in 2012. He currently is President of Major League Operations for the Giants.

Posey is one of 21 inductees into the 2026 College Baseball Hall of Fame class. According to a release from the College Baseball Foundation, he is joined by four other former Major League Baseball players in the class: Barry Bonds (Arizona State), Jeff Brantley (Mississippi State), Marquis Grissom (Florida A&M) and Dave Stegman (Arizona).

Other Hall of Fame player selections include Earl Bass (South Carolina), Dave Clark (Jackson State), Bruce Gardner (USC), Bobby Jones (Fresno State), Bobby Layne (Texas), Scott Livingstone (Texas A&M), David McCarty (Stanford), Lloyd Peever (Seminole State College / LSU), Mike Smith (Indiana), Huston Street (Texas) and Brent Strom (USC).

Also being inducted are coaches Danny Hall (Kent State and Georgia Tech) and Hal Smeltzly (Florida Southern), longtime umpires Gus Rodriguez and Tony Walsh, as well as Jim Darby, a special contributor to college baseball. Bass, Gardner, Layne, McCarty and Smeltzly will be honored posthumously.

The 19th College Baseball Hall of Fame class will be inducted on Feb. 11, 2027, in Overland Park, Kansas, the home of the College Baseball Hall of Fame.

Other former Florida State Seminoles in the College Hall include: Dick Howser, J.D. Drew, Mike Martin Sr., Terry Kennedy, Danny Litwhiler, Mike Fuentes, Gene Ammann and Mike Loynd.

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