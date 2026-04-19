FSU, Loucks beat out Kentucky for talented forward transfer Sebastian Rancik

Florida State has landed yet another commitment out of the transfer portal, and it’s a big one — both figuratively and literally.

Former Colorado power forward Sebastian Rancik, who was one of the Seminoles’ top targets as soon as the portal opened, chose FSU over Kentucky after narrowing his decision down to those two schools. The 6-foot, 11-inch Slovakia native averaged 12.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season with the Buffaloes.

According to Rivals, Rancik is the 108th-ranked transfer in the portal and the 28th-ranked power forward.

Florida State prioritized him from the beginning of the process, and head coach Luke Loucks went and visited him last week before Rancik took his official visit to FSU on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

The Seminoles were truly always the main school in this one as Rancik didn’t get linked to many other schools throughout the process until after his Florida State visit.

Rancik is Florida State’s fourth commitment out of the transfer portal, joining former Missouri point guard Anthony Robinson, former Cincinnati forward Shon Abeav and former UNC-Asheville wing Kameron Taylor.

Join Warchant for Market-Leading Florida State coverage!

Warchant.com provides just what passionate FSU fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Seminole athletics and recruiting.

Join the largest Florida State fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love.

Exclusive video and board Q&A’s with Warchant staff.

Interaction with the most passionate Seminole fans across multiple board forums.

10% off all Garnet & Gold purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings.

purchases while holding an active membership. Member exclusive discounts once a month at even higher savings. Access to Warchant member benefits and giveaways at site events.

So much more!

SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community for 50% off today



