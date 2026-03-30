Luke Loucks 1-on-1 interview recaps first FSU season, offseason plans -- Warchant TV

In the newest edition of “Courtside with coach J-Ride”, former FSU and Auburn assistant coach Jacob Ridenhour and guest Luke Loucks discuss year one of Loucks’ tenure in depth.

Florida State’s head basketball coach provides Ridenhour with details on:

Foundational elements from Leonard Hamilton and the NBA that he took to Tallahassee.

Offensive philosophy and three-point shots.

The 2025-26 season and its pivot points.

Team culture, “borderline dirty environment” & cultivating toughness.

Current state of retention negotiations, important dates ahead and more!

To watch the latest episode of “Courtside with Coach J-Ride”, hit play on the video at the top of this page. You can also subscribe to the show wherever you get your podcasts via the Warchant Podcasts ft. Seminole Headlines feed (Apple | Spotify).

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