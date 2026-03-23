FSU makes list of top schools for 4-star QB Andre Adams as visit looms

With his visit to Florida State looming in just over a week, four-star Nashville quarterback Andre Adams announced his top six schools on Sunday, and the Seminoles made the cut.

Adams, who is scheduled to visit FSU on March 30, is rated the No. 12 quarterback in the country, according to Rivals. He is the No. 134 prospect in the country and the sixth-best player in Tennessee.

The dual-threat signal-caller told Rivals’ Chad Simmons on Sunday that he plans to announce his college decision on April 11. Adams is coming off visits to Oregon, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech, and he has FSU and Colorado coming up next.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is coming off of a very impressive junior season, in which he threw 35 touchdown passes with just one interception. He passed for 3,417 yards and rushed for 855 yards with 13 more touchdowns.

“I’m a big relationships guy,” Adams told Rivals earlier this spring, when asked about his decision process. “How coaches talk to me, how honest they are, and how they treat me really matters. I want to be around people who are going to develop me as a man and as a quarterback. … My main goal is to play in the NFL. I want to be in a place that’s going to help me get there.”

Florida State is involved with several quarterbacks for the 2027 class, and it’s unclear as of yet where Adams ranks in the Seminoles’ pecking order. Four-star Vero Beach standout Champ Monds is definitely very high on FSU’s list, and UCF commit Logan Flaherty made his way for a practice just before spring break.

*RELATED STORY: UCF QB commit Logan Flaherty visits FSU, loves energy at Seminoles’ practice

Four-star Illinois quarterback Jake Nawrot is also scheduled to visit FSU this Thursday. He is rated the No. 2 QB in the country by Rivals and the No. 32 prospect overall.

Stay connected with Warchant this week as Florida State recruiting heats back up with the return of spring practice.

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