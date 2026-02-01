FSU men cruise past Stanford, 88-80, for third ACC win in four games

The Florida State Seminoles have themselves a winning streak.

Well, it’s a modest one. Just two games. But considering where FSU was three weeks ago, these last two wins have been a very encouraging sign for Luke Loucks in his first year as head coach.

The Seminoles, coming off a 63-61 victory over Cal on Wednesday, followed that up with an impressive 88-80 win over Stanford on Saturday evening in the Tucker Center. They led for the final 29 minutes of the game and were ahead by double-digits for almost all of the second half, building the lead to as many as 19 at one point.

It was FSU’s third win in four games, and the lone loss was a heartbreaker at SMU.

Florida State is now 10-12 overall and 3-6 in the ACC. Not great numbers. Clearly. But after a 44-point beatdown by N.C. State three weeks ago to drop to 0-3 in the conference, the Seminoles have gone 3-3 since.

They won at Miami and have beaten both Cal and Stanford at home. Their losses were by one point to Wake Forest, by three at SMU and then by eight at Syracuse in a game that was a one-possession game down the stretch.

And on Saturday, on the heels of a grind-it-out win over Cal, the offense was the star for the Seminoles.

Chauncey Wiggins scored a career-high 23 points. Lajae Jones added 18 points and five rebounds, Robert McCray V had 19 points and seven assists, Alex Steen had 12 points (on 5-of-5 shooting from the floor) and Kobe MaGee added 10 points off the bench. All told, the five seniors combined for 82 of the team’s 88 points. Freshman Thomas Bassong had the other six.

Despite another cold shooting night from 3-point range (just 7-of-23), the Seminoles dominated the paint, seemingly scoring at will at the rim all night long. Florida State was credited with 10 layups and seven dunks in the win. And the Seminoles were also 23-of-29 from the free-throw line.

And while Stanford kept it interesting in the second half, thanks mainly to the play of freshman phenom Ebuke Okorie (26 points and four assists), the Cardinal were never able to really threaten the ‘Noles. Because they couldn’t stop the Florida State offense, which scored 41 points in the first half and 47 in the second half and shot 22-of-30 from two-point range.

It was the second-most points Stanford has allowed all season.

Florida State plays again next Saturday at Notre Dame.

BOX SCORE: FSU 88, Stanford 80

Florida State Seminoles guard Robert McCray (6) drives to the net past Stanford Cardinal guard Jeremy Dent-Smith (25) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. (Melina Myers-Imagn Images)

SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s Florida State Community for $1 today

***Talk about this story with passionate Seminoles Basketball fans on the Seminole Hoops Board***