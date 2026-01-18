FSU men let first ACC win slip away, fall to Wake Forest, 69-68

The Florida State men’s basketball team’s first ACC win was right there within the Seminoles’ grasp Tuesday night.

But as the Seminoles did for much of the night against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, they let things slip away down the stretch.

Robert McCray’s 11th turnover of the night gave the visitors a chance to take the lead on their final possession, and that’s exactly what they did. Wake point guard Nate Calmese hit a floater with six seconds left to give the Demon Deacons a come-from-behind, 69-68 victory over the Seminoles.

McCray’s shot at the buzzer was off the mark, and Florida State fell to 7-11 overall and 0-5 in the ACC.

Wake ended the game on a 14-4 run over the final 4 minutes and 30 seconds, erasing a nine-point Seminoles lead in the final minutes. Most of that was because Florida State, for the first time all game, couldn’t grab rebounds when just one would have likely sealed the victory.

The Seminoles were ferocious on the boards for most of the night and out-rebounded Wake 44-28 overall. But the Demon Deacons got four straight offensive rebounds in the final minutes, including one on a missed free throw.

Meanwhile, Florida State couldn’t hit anything from the perimeter. Freshman Thomas Bassong drilled a 3-pointer to start the scoring in the second half, but from there, the Seminoles missed the final 14 3-pointers they attempted on Saturday night. They finished just 7-of-31 from beyond the arc.

Florida State also had 16 turnovers, 11 by McCray, which led to 18 points for Wake Forest. That total included the final two when McCray’s pass to Kobe MaGee was too high as the Seminoles were trying to milk a one-point lead in the final seconds.

“It’s tough to win a game when your point guard turns it over that much,” Loucks said of McCray, who finished with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. “There were a lot of emotions for him going into this game. He started his career at Wake Forest. I know he wanted this win more than anyone in this building.”

Loucks said McCray was really down on himself after the game, but the first-year head coach made sure to point out to the rest of the team that it wasn’t the point guard’s fault they lost. It certainly didn’t help matters that he had that many turnovers, but what the FSU head coach really lamented was how poorly the Seminoles rebounded down the stretch.

After playing great in that area for the first 36 minutes, the Demon Deacons dominated the boards in the final minutes. And the Seminoles just couldn’t get stops. Wake Forest scored on its final eight possessions of the game.

“Florida State played their guts out,” Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes said. “It’s a hard way to lose when you lead most of the game, but you’ve got to finish. Especially in this league this year.”

But he added: “They’ve been close. … They’re going to get somebody.”

Chauncey Wiggins led Florida State with 15 points, and Bassong added 11.

Florida State plays again on Tuesday night at Miami.

