FSU Men's Basketball hosts Wake Forest today in quest for first ACC win

After a very challenging non-conference schedule and a daunting start to ACC play, the Florida State men’s basketball team should take some confidence into today’s home game against Wake Forest.

The Seminoles have yet to win an ACC game, but the four conference opponents they have played so far are among the better teams in the conference. Duke, North Carolina, N.C. State and Syracuse have a combined ACC record of 13-4.

Today at 6 p.m. in the Tucker Center, Florida State will face a Wake Forest team that is 10-7 overall and 1-3 in the conference. The Demon Deacons’ lone ACC win came against Virginia Tech, and their three losses came to N.C. State, Miami and North Carolina.

Wake has only played two true road games this season and lost them both — at N.C. State and UNC.

While Luke Loucks will be facing the Demon Deacons for the first time, Florida State has enjoyed great success against them in recent years. FSU has won eight of its last nine home games in the series.

Wake Forest is led this season by the productive backcourt of Juke Harris, Myles Colvin and Nate Calmese. Harris leads the Deacs with 20.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, Colvin averages 12.5 points and 4.6 rebounds, and Calmese averages 10.8 points and 5.2 assists.

All three have proven capable of putting up big numbers, with Harris scoring 28 against Miami, Calmese putting up 25 against Virginia Tech, and Colvin scoring 33 against Queens College.

Today’s game will also be an opportunity for Florida State senior point guard Robert McCray to face one of his former schools. McCray started his college career at Wake before transferring to Jacksonville University and then ultimately becoming a Seminole.

McCray leads the Seminoles with 13.7 points and 6.6 assists per game.

Florida State is a 1.5-point underdog against Wake Forest; the game is scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN2.

After today’s game, the Seminoles will have another very challenging week ahead, with road trips to Miami (15-2, 4-0) and SMU (13-4, 2-2).

