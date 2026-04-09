Warchant TV: Norvell recaps FSU football's Thursday practice, previews scrimmage No. 3

FSU only has three practices — including one final scrimmage — remaining after Thursday morning’s practice. Head coach Mike Norvell spoke to reporters to break it all down.

Thursday morning was the second of two abbreviated media viewing sessions of spring camp. To see raw footage of the workday, head here.

** Full summary from Norvell press conference **

Florida State holds its third and final scrimmage of the spring on Saturday, April 11. The 15th and final practice of the spring will be on Wednesday, April 15. Offensive coordinator Tim Harris Jr. and defensive coordinator Tony White will both speak one more time before camp breaks: Monday, April 13.

FSU is 7-17 in its last two seasons under Norvell and 38-34 overall in six years. The Seminoles open the 2026 season vs. New Mexico State on August 29.

Check the Premium Recruiting Board for the latest updates on prospects, positional hot boards and more as Florida State sets the foundation for the 2027 recruiting class. The Seminoles’ coaching staff continues to host big names for spring camp; full reports on the top names in town are available now.

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