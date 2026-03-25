FSU, new CBs coach Blue Adams make big impression on 4-star DB Izayah Vickers

Florida State had one of the top defensive backs in the country on campus Tuesday as 2028 four-star prospect Izayah Vickers made his way over to practice.

Of course, it wasn’t a long trip for Vickers. The Florida High standout attends school just about 15 minutes away from the FSU campus.

While he has been to Florida State many times through the years, Tuesday’s visit brought a lot of new experiences for Vickers. This was his first time seeing the Seminoles’ new standalone football facility, and it also was his first chance to watch new cornerbacks coach Blue Adams lead his players in practice.

“I really loved practice. Love how the coaches challenge the players,” Vickers said, pointing out that this was FSU’s first practice after spring break. “Even though they’re coming off a break, really challenging them and pushing them. Pushing them to the maximum extreme, just to get the best out of them.”

What really stood out to Vickers was how much Adams focused on the mental aspects of the cornerback position.

“Attacking the knowledge of the game, and their football IQ, and really trying to emphasize being smart on the field,” the four-star prospect said. “And being smart every single play, and not being checked out mentally.”

Vickers added that he liked the way Florida State’s defensive backs responded to Adams’ teaching. Every time he pushed them harder, the players picked up their play.

“He’s really a teacher,” Vickers said. “He wants them to perfect their craft and be the best at their craft at all times. He’s always really digging into them, really trying to push them, and really trying to push them to be better every single day. Every single route.

“He’s new there, but they’re responding to him. … They’re very responsive to what he’s trying to get them to do.”

There was only one minor drawback to the day, and it was a result of someone on social media misinterpreting Vickers’ feelings about the visit and then fans of various schools running wild with the false comment.

Ron Vickers, Izayah’s father, told Warchant that the family was very upset about the situation because it was exactly the opposite of how his son feels about the Seminoles. The defensive back grew up an FSU fan, and his agent, Ace Thomas, told Warchant that Florida State is one of his “favorite” schools.

“He’s heartbroken over this to be honest with you, that it has turned out to be this,” Ron Vickers said. “Ever since he was a little boy, he’s been a Florida State fan. So it’s just very unfortunate. I hate this. I’m almost at a loss for words.”

Along with Florida State, several other Power Four programs are battling for Vickers’ services in the 2028 class. He said he plans to visit Mississippi State, Auburn, Ole Miss and maybe Arizona State.

SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community today and get 50% off an annual subscription!

***Discuss this article with Florida State football fans on the Premium Recruiting Board.***