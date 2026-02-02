FSU OC Gus Malzahn announces retirement from coaching

Release from Florida State:

Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn announced his retirement from coaching Monday. FSU head coach Mike Norvell has promoted co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. to be the Seminoles’ offensive coordinator.

“After 35 years, it’s time for me to step away from coaching,” Malzahn said. “I am excited to spend more time with my family and focus on the next chapter of my life. I want to thank Coach Norvell for giving me the opportunity to coach at such a prestigious program. I will continue to follow Florida State, and I believe great things are ahead for the program under Coach Norvell’s leadership and for the offense under Tim Harris.”

Florida State led the ACC in total offense and rushing offense in 2025, the second time in the last four seasons the Seminoles topped the conference in both categories. FSU’s 472.1 yards per game was the sixth-highest average in the nation, and its 218.7 rushing yards per game ranked 11th nationally and was the program’s highest rushing average for a season since 1995. Florida State had nine 400-yard games in 2025, including back-to-back games with more than 700 yards for the first time in school history. The Seminoles’ 775 yards against Kent State, which included single-game school records with 498 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, were the most nationally in 2025 and most for any team in the country since 2020.

“I want to thank Coach Malzahn for his effort and dedication to our program over the last 14 months,” Norvell said. “He did a wonderful job coordinating our offense and calling plays in 2025, and he has set a strong foundation for us to continue building on in 2026 behind the coordination of Tim Harris and the multiple other assistant coaches who are returning. Coach Harris has a complete understanding of the offensive scheme, and his ability to effectively share that knowledge with his players will continue to be a benefit for our offense.”

Entering his 11th season as a head coach in 2026, Norvell’s teams average 34.6 points per game, the third-highest scoring average among head coaches active each of the last 10 seasons. Norvell is one of only three head coaches to produce a top-7 rushing offense and top-7 passing offense since 2016. His offense has showcased 60 individual 100-yard rushing games, 52 individual 100-yard receiving games and 26 individual 300-yard passing games.

Norvell has established a well-earned reputation for producing high-powered offenses throughout his career. As an offensive coordinator or head coach, his offenses have eclipsed 5,000 total yards 11 times and topped 6,000 yards five times while averaging at least 35 points per game in eight seasons and reaching the 40-point mark three times.

In 2022, the Seminoles led the ACC in total offense and were one of two teams in the country to average at least 270 passing yards and at least 210 rushing yards per game. FSU led the country with an average of 7.46 plays per game of at least 20 yards and led the conference in scoring offense, total offense, rushing offense, third-down offense, yards per play, yards per pass, yards per rush and yards per completion. The 2023 team once again led the ACC in scoring offense and also topped the conference in total touchdowns, rushing touchdowns and yards per completion while producing 10 all-conference selections on offense led by ACC Player of the Year Jordan Travis.

Harris, who also has collegiate offensive coordinator experience at UCF and FIU, is in his second year on staff after joining as FSU’s pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2025. Last season, he helped develop an offense that led the ACC in total offense, rushing offense, third-down offense and yards per completion. The Seminoles ranked in the top 15 nationally in all four categories, placing fourth with 15.21 yards per completion, sixth in total offense with an average of 472.1 yards per game, eighth with a third-down percentage of 50.9, and 11th in rushing offense after averaging 218.7 yards per game on the ground.

Harris’ group, led by first-team All-ACC selection and Biletnikoff Award semifinalist Duce Robinson, showcased remarkable playmaking ability in 2025. Robinson caught 56 passes for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns, posting the ninth-highest single-season receiving yards total in program history. Robinson also produced the 14th 1,000-yard season in program history and became only the 11th different FSU receiver to reach the 1,000-yard milestone in a season. He led the ACC in 30- and 40-yard receptions, and his average of 19.3 yards per reception ranked second in the conference, behind only teammate Micahi Danzy.

In addition to Robinson, Danzy and other young receivers showed impressive development. Danzy made 27 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns through the air and added 227 yards and three touchdowns on 12 rushing attempts. Danzy led the ACC and ranked fourth nationally with an average of 21.2 yards per reception, and he joined Peter Warrick as the only FSU wide receivers with three rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns in the same season. Robinson and Danzy were responsible for eight individual 100-yard receiving games in 2025.

In 2024 at UCF, Harris coordinated the nation’s No. 7 rushing offense and No. 16 total offense as the Knights averaged 248.1 yards per game on the ground, the highest average in the Big 12, and 447.8 yards of total offense per game. In addition to leading the Big 12 in rushing, UCF also ranked in the top five of the conference in total offense, first downs gained and passing yards per completion.

First-team All-Big 12 running back RJ Harvey shined with Harris coordinating the offense. Harvey ranked in the top five nationally in all-purpose yards, points per game, rushing yards per game, rushing touchdowns, total touchdowns and points scored per game. Wide receiver Kobe Hudson’s average of 16.38 yards per reception was the conference’s seventh-highest average.

In 2022, as co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach at UCF, he helped the Knights reach the AAC Championship Game with an offense that averaged 469.6 yards per game, the nation’s 16th-highest average, and ranked seventh in the country with an average of 228.4 rushing yards per game. That year, second-team all-conference performer Isaiah Bowser’s 16 rushing touchdowns were second in the conference and 14th in the country. Harris spent the 2015-20 seasons on staff at Florida International, first as running backs coach and then as offensive coordinator. He helped oversee the best stretch in FIU history as the Panthers won a program-record nine games, including the Bahamas Bowl, in 2018 one season after tying the previous record with eight wins in 2017. FIU qualified for a bowl game every year from 2017-19, the longest streak in program history. The 2019 team earned FIU’s third straight bowl trip with a 30-24 win over Miami, the first win over an ACC team in school history.

In 2020, with Harris serving as offensive coordinator and running backs coach, D’vonte Price led the conference with his average of 6.84 yards per carry and ranked 11th nationally with an average of 116.2 rushing yards per game. The 2019 offense was paced by future NFL running backs Anthony Jones and Napoleon Maxwell. Jones produced three consecutive 100-yard rushing games, only the second such streak in program history, and Jones and Maxwell both broke the 100-yard mark in a win over Charlotte. It was only the seventh time FIU produced two 100-yard rushers in the same game and the fifth time it occurred under Harris’ leadership.

Before beginning his collegiate coaching career, Harris spent six seasons at Booker T. Washington High School in Miami. As the head coach in 2014, he led the Tornadoes to a perfect 14-0 record, the 4A state championship and a No. 2 national ranking by USA Today. He was named the Florida Dairy Farmers Football Coach of the Year, the Miami Dolphins George Smith South Florida High School Football Coach of the Year, the NIKE Football State Coach of the Year and a finalist for the U.S. Army All-American National Coach of the Year.

Harris was Booker T. Washington’s offensive coordinator from 2009-13. He helped the Tornadoes win state titles in 2012 and 2013 and earn the national championship in 2013 with an offense that averaged 41.9 points per game. He also served as the head track and field coach from 2010-14, leading Booker T. Washington to the 2A state championship in 2014 after a runner-up finish in 2013. He was named the 2013 Miami-Dade County Boys Track & Field Coach of the Year.

