FSU officially announces Kam Martin as RBs coach; Tim Harris promoted to co-OC

News broke of Florida State’s hiring of Kam Martin as running backs coach in mid-December, but it took until Jan. 2 for the Seminoles to make it official.

Here is the official release from FSU:

Florida State has hired Kam Martin, who has coached a 1,000-yard rusher every year as a position coach, as the Seminoles’ new running backs coach, head coach Mike Norvell announced Friday. Additionally, Norvell announced pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. has been elevated to co-offensive coordinator.

“Kam Martin is a great fit for our staff, and I’m thrilled to have him as part of our program,” Norvell said. “He has proven production as a running backs coach, developing some of the nation’s best rushing attacks the last few years at multiple institutions. He is a dynamic recruiter, skilled evaluator and an elite developer on and off the field. I’m excited for the growth of our running backs under his leadership.”

Martin joins Florida State after one season as the running backs coach at Tulsa, two years as the running backs coach at UCF and one year coaching running backs at Incarnate Word. In those four seasons, he has overseen the development of four 1,000-yard rushers and a combined 31 individual 100-yard rushing games.

“My wife and I are super excited to be part of the Nole Family,” Martin said. “Florida State is a premier program in college football, and I’m excited for this opportunity. I can’t wait to start getting to know our current group of running backs and recruiting impactful players to Tallahassee.”

In 2025 at Tulsa, he developed Dominic Richardson into one of the American Athletic Conference’s premier running backs. Richardson hit the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the first time in his career, finishing the year with 1,065 yards and an average of 5.02 yards per carry that ranked third in the conference among players with at least 200 rushing attempts. Richardson posted four 100-yard games, highlighted by a career-high 203 yards in a win at Army that made him only the fifth Golden Hurricane player to reach 200 yards in a game over the last 30 years.

Martin spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons as running backs coach at UCF when current Florida State offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn was the Knights’ head coach. Martin coached RJ Harvey, who was selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, to first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2024 and back-to-back years as a Doak Walker Award semifinalist, the first rusher in UCF history to twice be a semifinalist for the award presented to the nation’s best running back. Harvey rushed for 1,416 yards in his first season under Martin, at the time the third-highest single-season total in UCF history, before topping that with 1,577 yards in 2024 to put his name in second on the program’s single-season list.

Harvey had a phenomenal 2024 season, totaling 1,577 yards on the ground with nine 100-yard rushing games, including a stretch of six consecutive games hitting the century mark, and 22 rushing touchdowns. His average of 6.80 yards per rush was the highest in the Big 12 and seventh nationally, while his rushing yards total was second in the conference and sixth in the country. Harvey’s conference-leading rushing touchdowns total and average of 158.17 all-purpose yards per game both ranked fourth in the nation. Harvey tied UCF’s single-game school record with four touchdowns scored in the win over Sam Houston. As a team, UCF led the Big 12 and ranked fifth in the country with an average of 248.1 rushing yards per game and ranked 14th in the country with 447.8 yards of total offense per game.

In 2023, Martin helped UCF make a successful transition into the Power 4 level as a new member of the Big 12 Conference. That year, Martin directed Harvey to his first 1,000-yard season as the primary back on an offense that ranked fourth in the country in rushing and eighth in total offense. Individually, Harvey’s 16 rushing touchdowns and 1,416 total rushing yards were sixth nationally, and his 17 total touchdowns ranked eighth in the country. Harvey topped 100 yards in seven games, including a career-high 206 yards in the 45-3 win over No. 15 Oklahoma State.

In his first season as a full-time position coach, Martin’s rushing attack helped pace Incarnate Word to a school-record 12 wins and into the semifinal round of the FCS Playoffs for the first time in program history. The Cardinals rushed for 3,011 yards, the seventh-highest total in FCS that season and a single-season school record by more than 1,000 yards, and led the nation with an average of 51.5 points per game.

Marcus Cooper broke single-season program records for rushing yards, rushing yards per game, 100-yard rushing games and all-purpose yards and was second on UIW’s single-season lists for rushing touchdowns, yards per rush and all-purpose yards per game.

Cooper ran the ball 212 times for 1,436 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 6.77 yards per rush and 132.7 all-purpose yards per game. His rushing yards total was the sixth-most in FCS that season, and his yards-per-rush average ranked 10th nationally. He posted four consecutive 100-yard rushing games, another school record, including a single-game record 254 yards in the regular season finale at Northwestern State and eclipsed the century mark in all three FCS Playoff games.

Martin began his coaching career as a recruiting and offensive assistant at UCF. The 2021 Knights won nine games, including the Gasparilla Bowl over Florida, behind the AAC’s No. 2 rushing offense. UCF averaged 196.3 yards per game on the ground and led the country with a fourth-down success rate of 84.6 percent. Isaiah Bowser ranked fourth in the conference in rushing touchdowns, and Johnny Richardson had the conference’s sixth-highest rushing yards total.

Originally from Port Arthur Texas, Martin played at Auburn under Malzahn. He finished his collegiate career with 1,564 rushing yards, a top-30 total in Auburn history, and helped the Tigers reach four bowl games, including a Sugar Bowl and a Peach Bowl appearance.

Martin earned his bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Auburn in 2019. He is married to the former Torie Frederick.

Harris is in his second year on staff after joining as FSU’s pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2025. Last season, he helped develop an offense that led the ACC in total offense, rushing offense, third-down offense and yards per completion. The Seminoles ranked in the top 15 nationally in all four categories, placing fourth with 15.21 yards per completion, sixth in total offense with an average of 472.1 yards per game, eighth with a third-down percentage of 50.9, and 12th in rushing offense after averaging 218.7 yards per game on the ground.

“Tim made an immediate impact on our wide receivers last season, helping push our offense to a different level,” Norvell said. “His ability to teach and develop was showcased in the many playmakers we had among our wide receivers group, and I’m excited to see them continue to grow under his leadership. In this expanded role, our entire offense will benefit from his knowledge and teaching ability as we build on this year’s growth as an offense.”

Harris’ group, led by first-team All-ACC selection and Biletnikoff Award semifinalist Duce Robinson, showcased remarkable playmaking ability in 2025. Robinson caught 56 passes for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns, posting the ninth-highest single-season receiving yards total in program history. Robinson also produced the 14th 1,000-yard season in program history and became only the 11th different FSU receiver to reach the 1,000-yard milestone in a season. He led the ACC in 30- and 40-yard receptions, and his average of 19.3 yards per reception ranked second in the conference, behind only teammate Micahi Danzy.

In addition to Robinson, second-year players Danzy and Lawayne McCoy showed impressive development. Danzy made 27 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns through the air and added 227 yards and three touchdowns on 12 rushing attempts. Danzy led the ACC and ranked fourth nationally with an average of 21.2 yards per reception, and he joined Peter Warrick as the only FSU wide receivers with three rushing and three receiving touchdowns in the same season. McCoy also made 27 catches, gaining 396 yards and scoring three touchdowns. As a group, the trio was responsible for nine individual 100-yard receiving games in 2025.

“I’m excited for this opportunity to continue to grow as a coach and help build on the positive steps we took as an offense last season,” Harris said. “I appreciate the trust Coach Norvell has shown in me, and I’m looking forward to the continued development within our wide receivers group and the offense as we push to reach FSU’s high standard for success.”

Harris earned his bachelor’s degree in liberal arts with a concentration in English and creative writing from Miami in 2008.

Kam Martin Coaching History

2026- Florida State Running Backs Coach

2025 Tulsa Associate Head Coach/Running Backs Coach

2023-24 UCF Running Backs Coach

2022 Incarnate Word Running Backs Coach

2021 UCF Recruiting and Offensive Assistant

Tim Harris Jr. Coaching History

2026- Florida State co-Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach

2025 Florida State Pass Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach

2024 UCF Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach

2023 Miami Running Backs Coach

2021-22 UCF co-Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs Coach

2020 FIU Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs Coach

2015-19 FIU Running Backs Coach

2014 Booker T. Washington High School (Fla.) Head Coach

2009-13 Booker T. Washington High School (Fla.) Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach/Quarterbacks Coach

SIGN UP: Join Warchant’s FSU Community for $1 today

Talk about this story with other die-hard Florida State football fans on the Tribal Council.