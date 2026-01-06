FSU picks up transfer portal commitments at DE, TE; 'Noles up to five for the day

With two more transfer commitments Tuesday afternoon, the Florida State football team now has five for the day and seven for this portal window.

Defensive end Rylan Kennedy and tight end Desirrio Riles both committed to Florida State on Tuesday afternoon. Kennedy is a transfer from Texas A&M, while Riles comes to the Seminoles from East Carolina.

Kennedy finished the 2025 season at A&M with 14 tackles, 3.5 for loss and two sacks. He was listed at 6-foot-3 and 239 pounds this past season, and he has two years of college eligibility remaining.

The former Aggies pass-rusher visited Florida State on Sunday.

“What I’m looking for is to win — a perfect culture, a good environment, just the best option for me,” Kennedy said. “Opportunity for me to show my skills … let people know I am for real, for real. But overall, just win and that grind just to have a great culture.”

Riles, a 6-3, 238-pound tight end, arrived on Florida State’s campus for his visit on Saturday. For the East Carolina Pirates in 2025, he had 28 receptions for 362 yards and two touchdowns. The Jacksonville native has seen action in every game the last two years, and has been getting starts since his freshman year in 2023, when he had five.

Earlier on Tuesday, Florida State landed commitments from offensive line transfers Bradyn Joiner (Purdue) and Nate Pabst (Bowling Green), as well as quarterback Ashton Daniels (Auburn).

Those five commitments came one day after the Seminoles picked up running back Tre Wisner from Texas. Florida State’s first commitment of this transfer portal window was cornerback Nehemiah Chandler from South Alabama.

Warchant’s Matt LaSerre contributed to this report.

SIGN UP: Get 50 percent off of a Warchant subscription today!

Talk about this story with other die-hard Florida State football fans on the Tribal Council.